Thurles Sarsfields Beat Inagh-Kilnamona In Extra Time To Reach Munster Final

Thurles Sarsfields defeated Inagh-Kilnamona 0-23 to 0-22 after extra time in Ennis, with Robbie Stapleton hitting the winning point. They will face Ballygunner in the Munster final on November 29th.

Thurles Sarsfields defeated Inagh-Kilnamona 0-23 to 0-22 after extra time in their Munster senior club football semi-final at Páirc Chíosóg in Ennis. Robbie Stapleton struck the winning point with the last puck of the game.

Thurles will now face Waterford champions Ballygunner in the Munster final on November 29th. Sars were preparing to bring on 2010 All-Ireland winner Pa Bourke for an impending penalty shoot-out. Instead, Denis Maher took a free from deep in his own half before the substitution could be made. Robbie Stapleton won the break from that free and slotted over the winner.

Also read Cuala beat Sarsfields 1-18 to 0-11 in Leinster quarter-final at Parnell Park

Thurles Sarsfields End Extra Time Heartache

This was a third successive extra-time match in Munster for Sars. Unlike their defeats to Ballygunner in 2016 and Ballyea in 2017, this one ended in scenes of joy. It also ended years of extra-time heartache for the squad. Aidan McCormack led the way for Thurles with 0-10, including seven points from play.

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Substitute Stapleton scored three points from his three shots in extra time. Aidan McCarthy, who dragged Inagh-Kilnamona back from the brink in normal time, ended with 0-11 in front of 3,983 spectators in Ennis. Where Glen Rovers had erred against Inagh-Kilnamona in the quarter-final, Sars stuck to their defensive shape. Defender Keith Loughnane did a fine job shackling the prolific McCarthy for most of the hour.

That platform helped the visitors take an early lead, with corner-forward Kieran Rossiter sticking back-to-back points. Paddy Creedon eked out the best goal chance of the day, but his one-handed swing found the side-netting. Inagh-Kilnamona have more threats than McCarthy, with David Fitzgerald, Seán Rynne, and Conner Hegarty helping them to four points in a row for their first lead.

Aidan McCormack Leads Thurles Attack

McCormack had a couple of missed frees, but he struck two from play as the sides were level at 0-8 apiece at half-time. Loughnane sold a textbook dummy to edge Sars ahead as Ronan Maher was sprung from the bench and into centre-forward with 22 minutes to play. With their supporters rising in volume, they forged three clear with back-to-back McCormack points. Rynne soon got Inagh-Kilnamona back within one, but they would not score again for 12 minutes.

Helped by a stirring block from Ronan Maher on Rynne, Sars got three points in quick succession via McCormack, Rossiter, and substitute Tommy Maher for a four-point lead. McCarthy was finally unshackled for the final stretch as Inagh-Kilnamona came up with a champions response before a jubilant home crowd. Their talisman nailed four points in four minutes to equalise. McCormack's eighth point restored Sars' lead deep in stoppage time, but McCarthy's ninth levelled from the puck-out.

He then had a last-gasp chance from a near-impossible angle drift wide. Brought on for extra time, Stapleton pushed Sars ahead with his first touch. McCormack carried on his electric form, with two more points bringing his tally to double digits. Fitzgerald narrowed the deficit to one for the interval of extra time, 0-21 to 0-20, and Josh Guyler levelled on the resumption before Stapleton nudged Sars back ahead.

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Robbie Stapleton Secures Last Puck Winner

The Tipp side had six wides in extra time and looked like being punished when goalkeeper Éamonn Foudy nailed his second long-range free, but Stapleton came good again with the last puck. Tipperary captain Ronan Maher remained on the bench for Thurles Sarsfields after suffering a broken ankle during the county final, though he was available as a late replacement. Conor Stakelum started the match despite previous injury concerns and played through an early collision to marshal the defence.

Stephen Maher replaced the cruciate-injured Henry Fogarty at corner-back, ensuring the defensive structure remained intact. INAGH-KILNAMONA: É Foudy (0-2f); S Woods, K White, C Rynne; K Hehir, J Hegarty, D Cullinan; M Callinan, S Rynne (0-3); D Fitzgerald (0-2), K Guyler, A McCarthy (0-11, 7f); C Hegarty (0-3), D Mescall, F Hegarty.

Subs: G Barry for Mescall (36 mins), N Mullins for Guyler (46), J McCarthy for F Hegarty (56), J Guyler (0-1) for C Hegarty (58), J Mescall for Callinan (60), C Hegarty for Barry (66), C Ryan for White, F Hegarty for J Mescall (both ht et), B Foudy for Cullinan (78). THURLES SARSFIELDS: P McCormack; P Maher, D Maher, S Maher; K Loughnane (0-1), Conor Stakelum, Cian Stakelum; D Rossiter (0-1), E Murray (0-1); A Stakelum (0-2), D Stakelum, A McCormack (0-10, 3f); E Purcell, P Creedon, K Rossiter (0-4).

Subs: R Maher for Purcell (38 mins), T Maher (0-1) for Creedon (52), S Ryan for S Maher (60, inj), J Armstrong for Cian Stakelum, R Stapleton (0-3) for K Rossiter (both ht et), Purcell for D Stakelum (75).