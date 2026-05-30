Ticketing dispute overshadows Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain

The Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain is set to take place on Saturday, but a ticketing dispute from their previous encounter has cast a shadow over the match.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are set to clash in the Champions League final, a match that is being overshadowed by a ticketing dispute from their previous encounter.

The two teams secured a 1-0 victory in the opening leg of their semi-final match last season, before sealing their place in the final with a 2-1 triumph a week later. The decision to limit the number of tickets available to PSG supporters has been met with frustration from the Parisian outfit, who claim it violates 'fair play' principles.

The dispute began when Arsenal turned down PSG's appeal for an additional 500 tickets, with the club filing a formal objection with UEFA. The situation escalated when Arsenal were subsequently allocated merely 2,000 tickets for the return leg, which fell 500 short of UEFA's five per cent requirement. The administrative dispute has led to criticism from the Arsenal Supporters' Trust, who claim that PSG's rigid ticketing arrangements are unfair.

The final is scheduled to take place at Budapest's Puskas Arena in Hungary, with 17,200 supporters expected to back the Gunners. PSG are understood to have been granted an identical allocation, while approximately 4,600 tickets have been made available to the worldwide general public through UEFA's official portal lottery system





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Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Final Ticketing Dispute UEFA

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