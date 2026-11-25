Tidal removes all fully AI-generated tracks starting December 9 to stop royalty diversion and protect human artists from being buried by machine-made noise.

Tidal has officially announced a total ban on AI-generated music, aiming to safeguard human artists from being displaced by machine-created content. The Norwegian-US streaming service revealed it will begin removing tracks identified as 100 per cent AI-generated starting on December 9th. This decision targets the growing volume of synthetic songs that the company argues divert streams and royalties away from legitimate creators while confusing fans. Tidal positions this move as a necessary step to ensure the platform remains the premier destination for artists to share their work and for listeners to discover authentic music. The company stated that this policy update is fundamentally about ensuring artists get paid more and are not buried under tracks no one asked for.

Scale of AI Music on Tidal Platform

The streaming service cited alarming statistics to justify the strict new policy, noting a massive surge in artificial tracks over recent months. In the past 90 days, 43 per cent of all tracks distributed on Tidal were identified as entirely AI-generated. This volume amounts to 27 million songs, representing 6.3 per cent of the entire platform catalog. The issue peaked dramatically on November 6th, when 60 per cent of songs uploaded to the service in a single day were 100 per cent AI. Despite this influx, listener engagement with these synthetic tracks is virtually non-existent. Tidal reported that 96 per cent of AI-generated tracks have received zero streams in the last three months, indicating a clear disconnect between content creation and audience demand.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang After Presidential Pressure

Tidal Policy on Assisted and Impersonation Tracks

Tidal's new rules distinguish between fully synthetic music and tracks that use AI as a creative aid. Music made with assistance from AI tools will still be allowed on the platform, provided the metadata does not reveal it was generated solely by artificial intelligence. The company is also cracking down on impersonation, having already taken down 65,000 tracks flagged as suspected copies of real artists. Tidal described wholly AI-generated music intended to mislead listeners or impersonate human creators as a serious and scaling problem. The service emphasized that while artists need time to build fanbases, the current scale of AI spam is actively burying the authentic music subscribers are seeking to discover. This distinction allows human creativity to coexist with technology while eliminating content designed to fraudulently capture attention.

Advertisement

Competitive Landscape and Industry Comparisons

Tidal's approach is the most stridently anti-AI among major music streaming services, setting it apart from industry giants. Bandcamp announced a ban on music generated wholly or in substantial part by AI back in January, aligning with Tidal's strict stance. In contrast, Spotify and Apple Music label AI tracks and artists as such but still allow fully generated songs to be distributed on their platforms. Spotify has even promised users a tool to make AI-generated remixes and cover songs, although it recently removed 50 million "slop" tracks from recommendations and deleted 75 million "spammy" tracks. Tidal's decision marks a significant divergence from the labeling strategy employed by the two biggest streamers, prioritizing exclusion over categorization. This move highlights a growing split in how platforms choose to handle the intersection of artificial intelligence and music distribution.

Impact on Artists and Future Platform Strategy

The elimination of AI-generated content aims to create a cleaner ecosystem for human musicians and their supporters. Tidal promised to always fight for artists to get paid more, stating that everything in the update comes back to this core principle. By removing tracks that are identified as entirely synthetic, the platform intends to ensure that musicians can upload their work without fear of it being buried under machine-made noise or copied by imposters. The company highlighted that authentic music and artists are currently getting lost in the flood of AI submissions. This policy update is expected to streamline the discovery process for Tidal subscribers, who pay for higher quality audio fidelity. The decision reinforces Tidal's brand promise of being the best place for artists to share their work. The ban will go into effect on December 9th, giving distributors time to adjust their upload strategies. This shift may influence other streaming services to reconsider their own AI policies as the industry grapples with the technological disruption.