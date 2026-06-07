Tiffany Opens Up About Chronic Fatigue, Weight Fluctuation, and Body Shamers

Tiffany, the 80s pop icon, has spoken out about her struggles with chronic fatigue and weight fluctuation due to Long Covid. She has also addressed body shamers and their impact on her mental health.

80s pop icon Tiffany has spoken out against cruel body shamers , saying her weight fluctuation is down to Long Covid , which has left her battling chronic fatigue since the pandemic.

She has also revealed that since the pandemic she has been quietly battling chronic fatigue, and on her worst days, even finding the energy to exercise is an overwhelming struggle. The singer makes clear she has absolutely no time for those who fat shame her or make digs about her age: 'I have a limit and it gives me great pleasure to delete them. Goodbye. Why bother to be toxic?

' She candidly admits: 'I have fluctuated with my weight quite a bit in the last couple of years because I have Long Covid and I'm learning to deal with that. Some days I just battle feeling well enough to go and work out which is not the norm for me. I've always enjoyed working out however tired I've been.

I've always been very strong and believed in 'mind over matter' but there have been days where I have to listen to my body and I'm like, I don't have it in me today. If I push myself I will actually be doing further damage.





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tiffany Long Covid Chronic Fatigue Weight Fluctuation Body Shamers Mental Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster's Lower Crowds: A Sign of Fatigue and FrustrationLeinster's lower crowds at Aviva Stadium are a sign of fatigue and frustration among fans, despite the province's interesting media room and recent talking points.

Read more »

Ryan Tubridy opens up on married life and the moment he knew Clare was 'the one'The former Late Late Show host gushed about the couple's Connemara wedding and their plans for an autumn honeymoon

Read more »

How to Reset a Disrupted Circadian Rhythm and Stay Asleep Through the NightA person suffering from chronic sleep maintenance insomnia, waking after a few hours and unable to return to sleep, seeks effective solutions. Expert analysis reveals a likely circadian rhythm disorder compounded by blue light exposure and anxiety-driven sleep interruptions. The response outlines a comprehensive plan to re-synchronize the body's internal clock using daylight exposure, nap avoidance, and evening screen curfew, alongside addressing the mental loop of sleep-related worry. Persistent issues warrant professional evaluation at a sleep clinic.

Read more »

Man Dies in Garda Custody in Dublin, Fiosrú Launches InvestigationA man in his thirties became unresponsive in a cell at a Dublin Garda station and was pronounced dead despite resuscitation attempts. The Garda oversight body Fiosrú is now investigating the incident under the Policing Act.

Read more »