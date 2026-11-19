Tiger Woods firm TGR Design will design Bellarena Golf Links on the Causeway Coast, the first new championship links in Northern Ireland in over a century, with construction set to begin in 2027 subject to planning approval.

Tiger Woods firm TGR Design will design Bellarena Golf Links in Northern Ireland, the first new championship links course to open there in over a century.

The Galgorm Collection and Reef Destinations announced the project. Construction is set to break ground in 2027, subject to planning approval. The course will be built on the Causeway Coast, a region known worldwide for its dramatic natural beauty and historic golfing heritage. The site will feature views of Lough Foyle, the Donegal hills, and the Binevenagh mountain.

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Galgorm Collection Resort Integration

These natural features will shape the strategy of the course and provide sweeping views for players. The project will be integrated into the Galgorm Collection, a network of high-end luxury resorts and facilities known for exceptional service and world-class amenities. The development is expected to transform local tourism and sports infrastructure while adding a major new destination for international golf travelers. Tiger Woods expressed deep enthusiasm for the opportunity to build on the Causeway Coast.

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He said Northern Ireland is home to some of the greatest links golf in the world, and building one there is a special opportunity for his team. He added that they want Bellarena to feel as though it has always been part of the coastline. The course should challenge the best players while remaining fun for everyone who plays it. According to TGR Design, the project aims to provide a fresh, contemporary interpretation of the classic links experience.

Inclusive Design For All Players

The design intends to embrace the natural character of the coastal landscape so the course feels seamlessly integrated with its surroundings. The goal is a thoughtfully crafted environment that balances strategic challenge with an engaging and enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels. The course will be designed for competitive excellence and broad accessibility. Woods has emphasized that world-class golf should be fun and inviting for amateur golfers and families, not just elite professionals.

This dual focus reflects his design ethos of democratizing the enjoyment of golf without compromising the rigor required at the highest levels of play. As Northern Ireland continues to attract international attention for its golfing excellence, Bellarena Golf Links is poised to further cement the region's reputation as a premier destination for the sport. The project promises a new legacy for future generations of golfers and a significant addition to the Causeway Coast's tourism offering.