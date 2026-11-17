Tiger Woods will make his competitive return at next month's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after a spell in rehab earlier this year. The PGA Tour announced he will fill one of three invitational slots alongside Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

Tiger Woods is set to make his return to competitive golf at next month's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, the PGA Tour has announced.

Tiger Woods Legal Troubles And Injury Layoff

The 15-time major winner spent time in a facility in Switzerland after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a car crash near his Florida home earlier this year. The 50-year-old has not competed competitively since the 2024 Open Championship at Troon due to ongoing injury problems. In September, Woods was convicted of willful and wanton reckless driving and refusing to submit a lawful (drink/drugs) test.

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He was fined $1,500 (€1,350) and had his licence suspended for five years. Last month a video surfaced of Woods hitting balls during an exhibition at the TGR Junior Invitational at Pebble Beach. Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge, which is a charity event with a limited field, rather than an official tournament on the PGA Tour.

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Only 17 players had been initially confirmed, with Woods having now been announced alongside Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland as one of the three invitational slots. The competition takes place at the Albany resort in the Bahamas from December 3rd to 6th. Since playing at the 2024 Open, Woods has undergone three different surgeries - two on his back and one on his Achilles.

Woods Confirms Hero World Challenge Return

Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio in a video posted last week, Woods said: I'm feeling better, no doubt about that. I've been training quite a bit. I will be at Hero either way, so I'll see you there. The announcement confirms the three remaining players in the field for the Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

The event marks Woods' first competitive appearance since the 2024 Open Championship at Troon, ending a layoff caused by injuries and rehabilitation. Woods, a 15-time major champion, remains one of the most prominent figures in golf and his return will draw significant attention to the charity event he hosts. The Hero World Challenge field is now complete with the addition of the three invitational selections.