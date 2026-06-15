TikTok Shop and the Changing Face of Ireland's Ecommerce Landscape

TikTok Shop, the ecommerce feature of TikTok's popular social media app, is revolutionizing the way online shopping is done in Ireland. It allows users to complete transactions for advertised products without ever leaving the app, making it a convenient and immersive shopping experience. The rise of TikTok Shop and other ecommerce platforms is changing the face of Ireland's retail industry, with small Irish retailers finding opportunities for growth and a national audience without having to consider a strong physical retail presence.

Online shopping is evolving rapidly and presenting new challenges to 'bricks and mortar' high-street stores. TikTok Shop has paid out more than €2 million in commissions to influencers over the last two years.

The shopping option is also available on the livestreaming feature of the app, where creators can go live and market their products with viewers purchasing in real time. By the time someone comes into the live and purchases, it could be 30 to 60 seconds. Several small Irish retailers have found opportunities for growth in some of the more modern channels of the changing ecommerce landscape, availing of a national audience without having to consider a strong physical retail presence.

TikTok Shop is just one of the retailers changing the face of Ireland's ecommerce landscape in 2026, with features such as app-wide flash sales and live shopping, but it is not the only one. In Ireland's €20 trillion retail industry, ecommerce accounts for about a fifth of all sales. EasyShop, the upcoming ecommerce retail platform by the Easy Group, and Shein, a fast-fashion retailer, are also making their mark in the Irish market. The figures don't lie.

In the beauty sector alone, TikTok Shop debuted at number 24 in the Irish retail rankings two years ago. It now sits at number five. More than €2 million in commission has been paid out to Irish influencers in the two years since TikTok Shop arrived in Ireland





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Tiktok Shop Ecommerce Online Shopping Bricks And Mortar Stores Irish Retailers Easyshop Shein Easy Group Flash Sales Live Shopping National Audience Irish Retail Industry Beauty Sector

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