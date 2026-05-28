Tines Doubles Revenue to $39.6 Million, Expands Workforce Ahead of $125 Million Unicorn Funding Round

Automation platform Tines reports revenue of $39.6 million for the year to January 2025, up from $19.1 million a year earlier, while cutting a loss and expanding its staff to over 400. The firm attributes growth to a broader customer base, higher product usage and new AI features, and recently secured a $125 million Series C round that pushes it into unicorn territory.

Tines , the Dublin‑based automation and AI platform founded by Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella in 2018, disclosed its financial results for the twelve‑month period ending 31 January 2025.

Revenue more than doubled, reaching $39.6 million (approximately €34.1 million), up from $19.1 million in the prior year, despite the company recording an overall loss for the period. Hinchin attributed the surge to a growing client base, deeper usage of existing tools, an expanded product portfolio and a wider array of use‑cases across industries.

The company highlighted that North America contributed $29.4 million of the total sales, while Ireland accounted for $8.6 million, and notable growth was observed in Australia, Asia and Africa. The platform integrates disparate software applications and automates repetitive processes, helping organisations improve efficiency and reduce risk. Hinchy emphasized that the company has successfully reinforced the initiatives that were already delivering results, without straying from its core mission, even as demand for its AI‑driven capabilities accelerates.

He added that the firm will continue to double down on the features and services that resonate with customers, particularly the generative AI and agentic capabilities that have been rolled out over the last twelve months. The annual accounts revealed that Tines employed an average of 220 staff during the reporting year, a figure that has since risen to more than 400 employees distributed between the United States and Ireland.

Hinchy signalled a commitment to further expansion, noting that the current macro‑environment of large‑tech layoffs does not diminish the firm's confidence in the market opportunity. Employee remuneration represented $43 million of total expenses, of which $36.6 million were salaries and wages, while the remainder covered share‑based compensation, pension contributions and statutory benefits. Research and development outlays increased to $1.4 million, up from $800 000 the previous year, reflecting intensified investment in AI product development.

The financial statements were prepared before Tines closed a $125 million Series C financing round that propelled the company into unicorn status. The new capital will be used to accelerate research, expand the engineering team and broaden the go‑to‑market effort worldwide. Looking ahead, Hinchy expects revenue growth to remain robust, driven both by the acquisition of new customers and by deeper spend from existing accounts.

He underscored that the company plans to keep investing aggressively in AI innovation, believing that the problems it solves - complex workflow automation and risk mitigation - are becoming more acute for businesses across all sectors





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