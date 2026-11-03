Tipperary hurler Séamus Kennedy retires after 11 years and three All-Ireland titles

Séamus Kennedy has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling after 11 years with Tipperary, during which he won All-Ireland titles in 2016, 2019 and 2025. Tipperary GAA praised his outstanding commitment and contribution across both codes.

Tipperary senior hurler Séamus Kennedy has announced his retirement from inter-county competition after 11 years with the county. The 33-year-old won three All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship titles, in 2016, 2019 and 2025, and was nominated for an All-Star award in 2016.

Kennedy said the time was right to step away. Wearing the blue and gold jersey was a dream come true, he wrote, and he felt very fortunate to have had the opportunity to do so. His last appearance for the Tipperary hurlers was the Munster senior hurling championship defeat to Limerick in May. He had returned from an ACL injury during the previous All-Ireland winning season.

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Séamus Kennedy Dual Code Career Beginnings

He last played for the Premier footballers in 2015. The St Marys Clonmel and Clonmel Commercials clubman represented Tipperary at minor, under-21 and senior level in both hurling and football. He began his career with football success, winning an All-Ireland minor football title in 2011 when Tipperary defeated Dublin in the final at Croke Park.

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In his retirement statement, Kennedy said Tipperary is lucky to have incredible people and that he felt very privileged to have played and worked alongside so many top-class players, managements and backroom teams. He thanked his teammates sincerely, saying he had made lifelong friendships with so many of them. He also thanked the managers and backroom teams who gave him so much support and guidance.

Kennedy thanked the County Board, the Supporters Club, team sponsors and the GPA for their constant support. He also thanked Tipperary supporters, saying they had always been good to him and that he was always proud to represent them. To St Marys Clonmel and Clonmel Commercials, he said he was very lucky to come from where he does.

He thanked everyone in the clubs for supporting his Tipperary career and said he looked forward to the years ahead in what is an exciting time to be involved on Western Road. He acknowledged and thanked Gaelscoil Chluain Meala, Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn and especially Thurles CBS, which he said played a huge role in his education and sporting career.

Séamus Kennedy Family Support and Thanks

Kennedy thanked his parents, Terence and Frances, saying they sacrificed so much to let him chase his dream and that he would be forever indebted to them. His sister Méabh and brother Seán, he said, were also an incredible support. He said it was great to share their All-Ireland winning days together, but he especially thanked them for being there through the tough days. His extended family and friends, he added, had also been very loyal supporters over the years.

Kennedy thanked Declan Maher and Fairstone, who he said had been a fantastic support to him over the last number of years while playing for Tipperary. He said he was very lucky to have such constant support from his wife, Orlaith, who made many sacrifices to enable him to give his full commitment to Tipperary. He thanked her greatly and said that sharing the good days with her made them all the more special.

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Kennedy Future Wishes and Tipperary GAA

Sharing the All-Ireland winning days with her, he remarked, made those achievements all the more memorable. Looking ahead, Kennedy wished the Tipperary management and players all the very best for 2027 and beyond. He said he had no doubt they would do everything in their power to bring more success to the county in the years ahead, and he looked forward to being one of the Tipperary supporters cheering them on.

Tipperary GAA issued a formal tribute to Kennedy, recognising his commitment to the blue and gold jersey. The statement noted that he proudly represented the county at minor, under-21 and senior levels in both hurling and football. The county board hailed his outstanding commitment and dedication and his significant contribution across both codes.

It said he had been an integral part of many memorable days for Tipperary GAA and had left a lasting impression through his dedication and service to the county. On behalf of all supporters, Tipperary GAA wished Séamus every happiness and success in the next chapter of his life. His retirement marks the end of a distinguished career that included multiple All-Ireland medals and dual-code excellence.

Kennedy will continue to be involved on Western Road, indicating ongoing engagement with the local sporting community. His career began with the 2011 minor football triumph and ended with three Liam MacCarthy Cup successes across 2016, 2019 and 2025.