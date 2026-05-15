Tipperary Triumph in Munster Minor Hurling Final Against Limerick

Tipperary secured their 43rd Munster minor hurling title at FBD Semple Stadium, with a match-winning performance by Conall Morrisson leading them to a 3-16 to 0-18 victory over Limerick.

Tipperary has once again ascended to the pinnacle of provincial youth hurling by securing their 43rd Munster minor hurling title in a hard-fought victory against Limerick.

The match, held at the historic FBD Semple Stadium, saw a crowd of 3,760 spectators witness a display of skill and determination from both sides. Under the guidance of manager James Woodlock, the Premier County claimed their third title in five seasons, solidifying their dominance in the region.

The victory was punctuated by the lifting of the John Doyle Cup by captain Conor Collins, with Zach O’Keeffe also sharing in the moment, continuing a family legacy as the great-grandson of the legendary hurler for whom the trophy is named. This triumph propels Tipperary directly into the All-Ireland semi-finals, while Limerick must now navigate the quarter-final stage of the competition. The game commenced with a blistering start from Tipperary, who took full advantage of the wind.

Within a mere thirteen seconds, Shane Ryan provided a clever pass to Éanna Tucker to open the scoring. This early momentum was further amplified when captain Conor Collins won a crucial ball in defense, allowing Shane Ryan to deliver a long ball to Conall Morrisson. Morrisson executed a precise back-foot strike that beat goalkeeper Sam Collins, as the ball dropped under the crossbar and crossed the line.

However, Limerick proved their resilience and responded with a surge of scoring. Shane Waters, Daire Long, Ryan Foley, and Jack Roche combined to narrow the gap, with Roche eventually bringing the scores level. The first half became a tactical battle, with Chris Dunne keeping Tipperary ahead with accurate free-taking, only for Limerick to reclaim the lead through a stunning sideline cut by Xavier Nelligan and further points from John O’Riordan and Waters.

As the first half progressed, Tipperary attempted to break through the Limerick defense, which remained stubborn. Rowan Collins performed a heroic goal-saving intervention to deny Chris Dunne, but the pressure eventually told. After a series of attacks, KJ Dunne found space to round a defender and fire a low shot into the net, restoring the lead for the Premier County.

This momentum carried through to the break, though Eamon O’Sullivan managed to reduce the deficit to two points, leaving the score at 2-6 to 0-10 at halftime. The second half began with Tipperary extending their lead through the boots of Chris Dunne and Éanna Tucker.

However, the match remained tightly contested as Limerick sought a way back. A pivotal moment occurred when Daire Long and Ryan Foley set up O’Sullivan for what appeared to be a goal, but the referee, Seaghan Walsh, disallowed the score after ruling it a square ball. Despite the disallowed goal, Limerick remained dangerous, with Shane Waters consistently threatening from distance and frees.

Tipperary responded with a series of points from Conall Morrisson, Chris Dunne, and James Finn to maintain a slim cushion. As the clock ticked toward the final ten minutes, the tension reached a fever pitch. Jack Roche, Rian Horgan, and Shane Waters combined to bring Limerick within striking distance, making the outcome uncertain.

However, Tipperary found an extra gear in the closing stages. While Chris Dunne was denied a potential clinching goal by a brilliant hook from Conor Ryan, the Premier County launched one final attack. Chris Dunne released the Man of the Match, Conall Morrisson, who deftly flicked the ball past the full-back and fired it into the far corner of the net.

This decisive goal, coming in the 63rd minute, effectively ended the contest and ensured a 3-16 to 0-18 victory for Tipperary, marking a triumphant day for the young squad





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Munster Minor Hurling Tipperary GAA Limerick GAA Conall Morrisson FBD Semple Stadium

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