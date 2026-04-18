Titanic Survivor's Life Jacket Sells for Record £390,000

A life jacket worn by Titanic survivor Laura Mabel Francatelli, signed by eight other survivors, fetched £390,000 at auction, alongside other significant artifacts from the ill-fated liner.

A life jacket worn by a Titanic survivor has fetched an astonishing £390,000 at auction, exceeding expectations and highlighting the enduring fascination with the ill-fated liner and its passengers. The safety vest, belonging to first-class passenger Laura Mabel Francatelli, was worn aboard lifeboat number one and subsequently signed by eight other survivors who shared that harrowing ordeal. Among the signatories were firemen Charles Hendrickson and George Taylor, alongside able seaman James Horswill, each etching their names onto the garment as a testament to their survival.

The auction, held at Henry Aldridge and Son in Devizes, west England, featured 344 lots, with approximately 15 items originating from the ship that tragically sank 114 years ago on its maiden voyage. The life jacket, a rare find due to its verifiable wearer, was made by Fosbery & Co and features twelve cork-filled pockets, shoulder rests, and side straps. It was anticipated to sell for up to £350,000, but its final price soared beyond that estimate, reflecting its historical significance and the deep public interest in the Titanic narrative. The buyer of this remarkable artifact is the Titanic Museum Attraction, with locations in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri, and the vest is slated for public exhibition.

Adding to the significant sales, a 18-carat gold pocket watch recovered from the body of wealthy businessman Frederick Sutton, who perished in the sinking, commanded an impressive £180,000. Sutton's body was committed to the sea, but his personal effects were carefully documented and transported to Halifax, Nova Scotia, aboard the MacKay Bennett, a ship instrumental in the recovery of bodies. Another notable item that captured significant attention was a seat cushion from one of the lifeboats, complete with an original White Star burgee plaque, which sold for £390,000, further underscoring the immense value placed on tangible links to the Titanic disaster.

Laura Mabel Francatelli's account of the sinking is particularly poignant. As the secretary to fashion designer Lucy Duff-Gordon, she was aboard with Duff-Gordon and her husband, Cosmo Duff Gordon. Francatelli herself was a central figure in one of the most debated episodes of the tragedy. She and the Duff-Gordons were among the twelve individuals who entered lifeboat number one, which had a capacity of 40. Controversy later emerged regarding the occupants' decision not to return to the scene of the sinking to attempt rescues, a decision that has been scrutinized for decades. Francatelli documented her experiences in at least two written accounts, solidifying her place in the historical record of the Titanic.

Andrew Aldridge, managing director at the auction house, commented that these record-breaking prices are indicative of the sustained and profound interest in the Titanic story, encompassing not just the ship itself but also the lives and experiences of its passengers and crew. The inclusion of a newspaper photograph depicting the survivors of lifeboat number one further enriched the provenance of the life jacket lot. The sheer number of lives lost, approximately 1,500, in the sinking of this grand vessel continues to captivate imaginations and drive demand for its surviving relics.





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