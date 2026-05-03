Tobin and Nic Dhomhnaill Triumph at Dublin City Half Marathon

Seán Tobin and Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill win the men’s and women’s races respectively at the second annual Dublin City Half Marathon, which saw thousands participate and impacted city transport.

The second edition of the Dublin City Council Dublin City Half Marathon took place on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, drawing thousands of participants and enthusiastic community support.

The race, covering a 21.1km distance, commenced on the iconic O’Connell Street at 8:30 am and concluded on Guild Street in the North East Inner City. The course was designed to showcase the beauty and landmarks of Dublin, guiding runners through vibrant neighborhoods and along scenic coastlines. Participants navigated a route that included passing Croke Park, the lush avenues of Killester and Raheny, the captivating Clontarf coastline, and the historically significant Five Lamps.

The event truly embodied the spirit of ‘Run Together, Thrive Together,’ fostering a sense of shared experience and camaraderie amongst all involved. Seán Tobin, representing Clonmel AC from Tipperary, emerged victorious in the men’s race, completing the course in an impressive time of 1:03:11. Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill of West Limerick AC, Limerick, claimed the top spot in the women’s race, demonstrating exceptional athleticism and endurance.

The race route took runners through several key areas of Dublin, including Phibsborough, Drumcondra, Beaumont, and Artane, providing a comprehensive tour of the city’s diverse landscapes. The atmosphere was further enlivened by participants embracing the fun side of running, with one individual notably dressed as Darth Vader adding a touch of galactic flair to the proceedings. The event wasn’t just a sporting achievement; it was a celebration of Dublin’s community and its vibrant culture.

The Dublin City Council’s commitment to hosting such events underscores its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and a strong sense of civic pride. Beyond the race itself, the Dublin City Half Marathon had a noticeable impact on the city’s public transport infrastructure. Significant diversions were in place until 6:30 pm, necessitating the implementation of various bus replacement services for Luas and Dart commuters.

Notably, there were no northside train services operating on race day due to ongoing engineering works between Clontarf Road and Drogheda, which were scheduled to continue on Monday. Furthermore, Dart services between Connolly and Malahide/Howth were also suspended. These disruptions, while unavoidable for an event of this scale, were managed with the aim of minimizing inconvenience to the public. The event organizers worked closely with transport authorities to provide clear communication and alternative travel options for those affected.

Looking ahead, further fuel protests are anticipated before the autumn Budget, and separate reporting highlights a message from the Editor concerning the complexities of a murder case, demonstrating the breadth of news occurring alongside this sporting event





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