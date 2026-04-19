Toddler Biting: Expert Advice for Parents on Managing a 21-Month-Old's New Behavior

A psychotherapist offers guidance to a mother concerned about her 21-month-old daughter's new biting habit, explaining it as a common developmental phase and providing strategies for management.

A concerned mother has reached out for advice regarding her 21-month-old daughter’s recent biting behavior, expressing worry that it could be the beginning of a problematic pattern. The mother explained that her older daughter, who is also 21 months old, usually shows great affection towards her new baby brother with hugs and kisses. However, she recently became a bit rough with the infant, and when her mother intervened and asked her to be gentle, the toddler attempted to bite her. The mother calmly told her daughter that biting was not acceptable and then moved on. Nevertheless, she is apprehensive that this incident might be a precursor to more serious biting, potentially directed at herself, the baby, or other children.

Family psychotherapist Joanna Fortune reassures the parent that this tendency is likely to decrease as the toddler’s language and communication skills develop. Fortune explains that while the older daughter may be delighted with her new sibling, she might also be struggling to express the significant disruption the baby has caused to her world. Biting, in this context, serves as a powerful, albeit primitive, method of communicating frustration and anger. Fortune emphasizes that this is a common developmental phase for toddlers.

The most effective approach for parents, according to Fortune, is to deliver a firm and clear no, ensuring that their facial expression and tone of voice align with the message. Elaborate discussions about the behavior are deemed unproductive for a child of this age. Instead, Fortune recommends getting down to the child's eye level, holding her hands gently yet firmly, and engaging in soothing physical actions like rubbing small circles or swaying her hands rhythmically. This physical interaction, she notes, can help with co-regulation through touch and synchrony. The parent will need to be consistent in repeating this firm no and redirection, while also closely monitoring the child's behavior.

Fortune clarifies that while the arrival of a new sibling can be a trigger for biting, it is not always the sole reason. Many toddlers at this age bite due to their developing language and emotional regulation abilities. It can also be a sensory-seeking behavior, particularly if they are teething and find relief by biting on something firm. Therefore, Fortune advises parents to remain consistent with the firm no and redirection, but also to investigate potential underlying causes such as discomfort from teething.

She further suggests that it is prudent to supervise toddlers of this age closely around newborns due to their inherent impulsivity. The underlying motivations behind biting in young children are multifaceted, ranging from expressions of frustration and anger due to overwhelming emotions or a perceived threat to their established routines, to sensory exploration and relief from physical discomfort like teething. The key for parents is to remain calm, consistent, and to offer clear boundaries and alternative coping mechanisms as the child’s cognitive and emotional capacities mature. The importance of early intervention and understanding the developmental stage of the child cannot be overstated in addressing such behaviors effectively and preventing them from becoming ingrained habits





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