NFL legend Tom Brady is in advanced talks to buy a Chelsea stake following his Birmingham City exit, while manager Xabi Alonso addresses squad struggles.

NFL icon Tom Brady is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire a minority stake in Premier League outfit Chelsea, marking a significant shift in his sporting portfolio. This potential investment follows the recent sale of his shares in Championship leaders Birmingham City, a move widely interpreted as a strategic pivot to join the ownership group of the London giants.

Brady Transitions From Birmingham To Chelsea

According to a Friday report by the Guardian, Brady finalized his exit from Birmingham with the specific intention of positioning himself for a role at Stamford Bridge. The former quarterback, who previously played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been in close contact with Behdad Eghbali. Eghbali's fund, Clearlake Capital group, currently holds a controlling 86.5% stake in Chelsea.

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Brady originally entered the English football landscape in 2023 when he purchased a minority share in Birmingham City. This acquisition occurred after a takeover led by fellow American investor Tom Wagner and his firm, Knighthead Capital. At 49 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is now looking to expand his international portfolio significantly.

While Brady brings immense global brand value, the club itself has remained silent on the rumors. Chelsea, whose last English league title came in 2017, declined to comment on Brady's mooted interest as discussions reportedly continue behind closed doors. This move would also see Brady deepen his existing ties to the league, as he already serves as a minority shareholder in the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and provides commentary for the Fox network.

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Alonso Addresses Attacking Woes Without Pedro

On the pitch, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is focused on immediate tactical challenges rather than ownership speculation. He emphasized that his squad must effectively cope with the absence of Brazilian striker Joao Pedro, who has been sidelined since the 2-0 victory over Everton on October 17. The injured forward is expected to remain unavailable for the upcoming Premier League clash against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Pedro was instrumental in Chelsea's explosive start to the season, scoring five goals across seven games in all competitions. Since his departure from the lineup, the Blues have struggled to convert chances, netting only once from open play in four matches. This offensive stagnation has caused them to drop to fifth place in the table after suffering two defeats in their last three outings.

Alonso urged his attacking stars, including Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Pedro Neto, and Danny Welbeck, to step up and fill the void left by the injured striker. He stressed that scoring issues are a collective responsibility rather than solely dependent on one player's presence. The manager insisted that the team must maintain teamwork and continue experimenting with different options to regain their scoring rhythm.

Manager Rejects Single-Player Blame Narrative

The manager rejected the notion that Pedro's injury is the sole explanation for the team's recent slump. He noted that every defeat typically involves multiple factors and tactical adjustments that require correction. Alonso stated that while the club wants Joao Pedro back, he does not want to make a major issue out of his absence, preferring to focus on improving overall performance.

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Looking ahead, Alonso highlighted the need to correct specific errors to compete effectively in upcoming fixtures, such as the match against Sunderland. He acknowledged that there are more complex explanations for defeats than just missing one key player. The focus remains on refining the team's execution and maintaining consistency as they navigate a challenging period in the Premier League standings.