Tom Cannon Delighted With Two Goals, But Feels He Should Have Had More

Tom Cannon was 'absolutely delighted' to score his first two senior Ireland goals - but he reckons he should have had multiples of his final tally. Cannon had more chances, but was either foiled by blocks or by goalkeeper Trishawn Thomas, whose saves kept the scoreline to just five. Asked how close he came to joining Jack Moylan on a hat-trick, Cannon replied: 'It should have been about eight honestly, but I'll take two goals. 'It's my first two goals for my country so I'm absolutely delighted, over the moon. It would have been nice obviously to get the hat-trick, but I'll take the two nevertheless.'

Tom Cannon was 'absolutely delighted' to score his first two senior Ireland goals - but he reckons he should have had multiples of his final tally.

Cannon had more chances, but was either foiled by blocks or by goalkeeper Trishawn Thomas, whose saves kept the scoreline to just five. Asked how close he came to joining Jack Moylan on a hat-trick, Cannon replied: 'It should have been about eight honestly, but I'll take two goals.

'It's my first two goals for my country so I'm absolutely delighted, over the moon. It would have been nice obviously to get the hat-trick, but I'll take the two nevertheless.

' Cannon watched the first-half from the bench and used his time on the sidelines to see where he might get opportunities against the Grenada defence. 'Obviously watching the game from the first half and I was just looking at the game and seeing where I could come on and make an impact,' he said. 'Luckily in the first few minutes of the second-half, I came on and got my first goal and took it from there.

' He made his debut in a June 2024 friendly defeat to Portugal, and then came off the bench for the final five minutes of a Nations League win against Finland that November. 'It was difficult, obviously, watching the games and obviously we all know what happened last campaign, it was a tough one to take,' he said of his time out of the side.

'But we've come in this week, it's been bright, it's been good, all the lads have been on it, so I think that performance just shows how good we've been in training and now we've taken it into the game. 'I know kind of my quality, I know what I can do and when called upon I need to just put in performances like that, which I think I did (against Grenada) and just always be in the manager's thoughts.





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