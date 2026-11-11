Tom O'Brien, 39, Passes Away After Cancer Battle

London‑based jockey Tom O'Brien dies at 39 after a long fight with cancer, leaving 1,000+ wins and a legacy of Grade One triumphs.

Tom O'Brien, the Irish jockey who accrued more than 1,000 winners over jumps, died on 10 November 2026 at the age of 39 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His death follows the loss of several high‑profile trainers and athletes in the sector this year.

Career Highlights and Notable Wins

O'Brien's racing résumé includes five Grade One victories, two of which came at the Cheltenham Festival. He rode Thyme Hill to a Grade One win in the Stayers' Hurdle at Aintree in April 2021 and captured the Grade One Kauto Star Novice Chase at Kempton in December 2022, both aboard Philip Hobbs's stable horses. Earlier, he secured Grade One wins for Colin Tizzard, finishing first on Finian's Oscar in the Tolworth Hurdle in 2017 and on Elixir De Nutz in the same event in 2019.

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In addition to his Group‑level successes, O'Brien claimed two handicap victories at Cheltenham: Third Wind won the Pertemps Final in 2022 and Silk Affair took the Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle in 2009.

Connections and Tributes from the Racing Community

Trainer Philip Hobbs described O'Brien as a "talented" rider who joined his yard in the early days of his career and became the stable's first jockey after Richard Johnson's retirement. Hobbs recalled that O'Brien was always reliable and "a very good bloke."

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Former jockey Richard Johnson also paid tribute, stating that O'Brien was "an all‑round great person" who never caused a problem during training or race days. Johnson highlighted that they had shared many positive moments at Hobbs's stables.

Transition to Stewarding and Final Days

After retiring from active racing in April 2023, O'Brien entered the British Horseracing Authority's stewarding team, bringing his on‑track experience to regulatory work. The BHA Chief Executive Brant Dunshea released a statement expressing deep sorrow over O'Brien's loss and reaffirming the organisation's commitment to support his family during their grief.

The statement noted that O'Brien had been surrounded by his wife Hayley and two young sons when he passed away, emphasizing the personal nature of his farewell. Dunshea praised O'Brien's determination and the positive impact he had on both the Irish and British racing communities.