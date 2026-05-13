Tommy Fleming's Wife Confirms Marriage Split and Singer Discusses Aging Pressure

This news article discusses how Tommy Fleming's wife Tina has confirmed their marriage split and Tommy Fleming discusses the pressure of being in the public eye and his struggle with ageing.

Tommy Fleming 's wife Tina has told how they split seven months ago, thrusting the singer back into the headlines where he has often spoken candidly about his life.

Seven months ago, after meeting at a mutual friend's funeral in 2002, the couple, who wed in 2006, confirmed their separation. In an interview in 2022, Tommy Fleming spoke about his career and the pressure of being in the public eye. He said, 'The people that criticise are always the ones that need to change, not the person they’re criticising.

' He also expressed his struggle with ageing and his attempts to stay in shape





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Tommy Fleming Wife Tina Marriage Split Public Eye Pressure Criticism Visit This Web Page Old Remain Healthy Context

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