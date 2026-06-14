Tommy Fury Unveils Name of Newborn Son During Fight, Announces New Bedroom Makeover for Daughter

Tommy Fury, a professional boxer, unveiled the name of his newborn son during his fight against Eddie Hall, with his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague attending in her first public outing since giving birth. The couple welcomed their second child together, and their three-year-old daughter has been treated to a new grown-up style bedroom as she becomes a big sister.

Tommy Fury unveiled the name of his newborn son during his fight against Eddie Hall, with fiancée Molly-Mae Hague attending in her first public outing since giving birth.

The influencer announced she'd welcomed a baby boy earlier this month, with his giving birth in a Portland maternity suite. Now, Molly and Tommy's three-year-old daughter has been treated to a new grown-up style bedroom as she becomes a big sister. Fury had hinted that his partner would unveil the name on his fight shorts as he made his way to the ring.

He went on to claim a majority decision victory over Hall, with his half-brother and heavyweight star Tyson cheering him on from ringside. The couple broke the news in a joint Instagram post featuring the trio gazing adoringly at the newest addition to their family in a black and white photograph. Following the show, the couple stayed together and got engaged before eventually splitting in August 2024.

The pair later rekindled their romance, confirming they had got back together in May last year. Since her Love Island debut, Hague has built up an impressive 8.6 million Instagram followers and in 2024 launched her own clothing brand, Maebe





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Tommy Fury Molly-Mae Hague Newborn Son Bedroom Makeover Boxing Portland Maternity Suite Maebe Clothing Brand

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