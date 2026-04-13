Tommy Meskill Credits Wife Trish for Support in His Rise at RTÉ

RTÉ presenter Tommy Meskill praises his wife, Trish, for her unwavering support throughout his career progression, from news2day anchor to Six One News co-host. He reflects on their life together, from his time as London Correspondent to their current aspirations for a family.

Tommy Meskill , the prominent RTÉ presenter, has expressed heartfelt appreciation for his wife, Trish, acknowledging her unwavering patience and understanding throughout his demanding career. Meskill's journey at the national broadcaster has been a rapid ascent, progressing from his initial role as news2day anchor to London Correspondent , culminating in his current position co-hosting the prestigious Six One News alongside Sharon Tobin. Throughout this professional evolution, Trish has remained his steadfast companion and pillar of support.

The couple's relationship began just weeks after Meskill secured a position in the UK. He recalls, 'I was appointed as the London correspondent and seven weeks after that, Trish and I had our wedding in Leitrim.' The Clare native further reflected on the 'chaotic time' as he embraced his new role, coinciding with a general election. 'It was the first time that I thought I'd bitten off more than I could chew,' he admitted in an interview.

During his tenure as London Correspondent, Meskill experienced a period filled with significant professional opportunities, including the chance to interview Keir Starmer twice and to pose questions to Donald Trump at a press conference during his visit to Turnberry. He describes this chapter as 'a very exciting time on the personal front; Trish and I were newlyweds in the Big City and so we will always have nostalgia for London.' The couple eventually returned from London when Meskill was offered the Six One News co-anchor position, succeeding David McCullagh following his move to RTÉ Radio 1 after Claire Byrne's departure to Newstalk.

Currently, Tommy and Trish are actively seeking a new home, and they are also looking forward to starting a family in the future. Meskill has consistently acknowledged the pivotal role Trish played in his career advancement. Anchoring The Six One News represents a significant achievement for Meskill, a long-held aspiration, and Trish fully recognized its importance. 'I was about to go to the Old Bailey to cover a case when I got the call,' Meskill recounted. 'I was in the apartment, Trish standing beside me. We had just sold our apartment in Dublin.'

He continues, 'In hindsight, maybe we would have hung back on selling but these are good problems to have. And I have a very patient and understanding wife. I suppose Trish knew that the Six One was the dream gig for me and there was always the chance it might not happen so when it did, we went for it.' Meskill's career at RTÉ spans a decade, and he credits his early experience in children's television as a beneficial foundation.

'Before I joined news2day I had worked in other radio stations in Dublin and saw myself as a news journalist, so going into children's news was new to me,' he explained. 'But it was a great learning experience. news2day also sharpened my presenting style because I was quite wooden when I started.' This experience helped shape his skills and confidence, which he has then applied throughout his career in RTÉ. His evolution from children’s news to the Six One News demonstrates his adaptability and dedication to broadcast journalism.





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