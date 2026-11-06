Toni Atanasov Jailed 10 Years for 10.5 Million Euro Cocaine Haul in Ireland

Bulgarian lorry driver Toni Atanasov receives a 10 year sentence for concealing a massive cocaine shipment in a fuel tank at Rosslare Europort.

Toni Atanasov has been sentenced to ten years in prison following his guilty plea for involvement in a massive drug smuggling operation that resulted in the seizure of cocaine valued at €10.5 million. The convicted lorry driver, a 58 year old national from Sofia, Bulgaria, was found guilty of possessing cocaine and possessing it for the purpose of sale and supply after the substances were discovered hidden within the fuel tank of his vehicle. The incident occurred on October 13th, 2025, when the truck disembarked from a ferry at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford, Co. Wexford, after traveling from Dunkirk, France.

Operational Details and Sophisticated Concealment

Judge Cormac Quinn of the Wexford Circuit Criminal Court described the incident as a highly sophisticated criminal operation that required significant planning and execution to evade law enforcement detection. The Judge Cormac Quinn presiding over the case noted that the concealment method was particularly elaborate, involving lead lining attached to the left side of the fuel tank specifically designed to defeat security scanners and prevent spillage onto the drug parcels hidden inside.

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The Victoria Seaways ferry, which transported the vehicle from Dunkirk to Rosslare Europort, flagged the truck for further inspection due to irregularities that suggested illicit activity. This alert triggered a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service, agencies that acted upon a specific tip-off regarding the activities of a Bulgarian organized crime group involved in the importation of controlled substances.

Photographic evidence presented in court clearly showed that the fuel tank had been cut open to allow access to the interior space where the drugs were stowed. This modification was integral to the smuggling strategy, as it allowed the criminals to transport a large volume of narcotics disguised as fuel capacity, a technique that underscores the complexity of the supply chain managed by the organized crime group.

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Atanasov's Role and Financial Incentives

Toni Atanasov was arrested and subsequently detained at the Wexford Garda station, where he underwent seven separate interviews regarding his involvement in the crime. During these questioning sessions, the court heard that Atanasov had been offered a financial incentive far exceeding his standard earnings to facilitate this specific transport. He was promised an extra €4,000 on top of his normal monthly wage of €3,000 to work for a single month, with the sole requirement that the truck used for the transport be registered in his personal name.

The court was informed that Atanasov, who is a married man with two children aged 15 and 10 years, had 16 years of driving experience and was acting as a courier at a high level of sophistication. Although he had no previous convictions and had a good working history, the judge emphasized that his willingness to use his own vehicle and identity made him a key component in the distribution network.

During the interviews, Atanasov claimed he was employed by an unknown male he referred to as "the boss." He stated that he had previously traveled through the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, and France before arriving at the port. While he initially denied any knowledge of the drugs being present in the fuel tank, he later admitted to being aware of an issue with the capacity of the fuel tank, which contradicted his claims of ignorance regarding the cargo.

Legal Sentencing and Confiscation Orders

Considering the severity of the crime and the high value of the seized contraband, Judge Cormac Quinn indicated that the headline sentence for such an offense would typically be fifteen years in prison. However, the judge took into account several mitigating factors, including Atanasov's lack of prior criminal record, his responsibilities as a father to two young children, and the letters of support submitted to the court.

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Ultimately, the court decided to sentence Toni Atanasov to ten years in prison, with the term backdated to October 13th, 2025, the date of the initial arrest and detention. This reduced sentence reflects the plea agreement and the personal circumstances of the defendant, while still imposing a significant penalty for facilitating the distribution of narcotics in Ireland.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the court ordered the confiscation of the seized drugs and mandated that the truck and trailer involved in the smuggling attempt be forfeited to the State. This forfeiture serves as a critical measure to dismantle the assets used in criminal enterprises and prevent their future use in illicit activities. The case highlights the ongoing efforts of Irish law enforcement agencies to disrupt organized crime networks operating across international borders.