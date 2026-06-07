Tony Brown to Join All Blacks as Assistant Coach After 2027 Rugby World Cup

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed that Tony Brown will leave his role with the Springboks to become an assistant coach for the All Blacks starting in 2028, after the next Rugby World Cup. The move is part of NZR's strategy to bring top Kiwi coaches back home, even without a confirmed head coach beyond 2027.

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed that Tony Brown will leave his role as assistant coach of the Springboks to join the All Blacks as an assistant coach after next year's Rugby World Cup .

The announcement, made by NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster, signals a strategic move to repatriate top coaching talent as the All Blacks prepare for a new era. Brown, a former All Blacks fly-half, has built a reputation as one of the most innovative attack-minded coaches in world rugby, and his appointment is seen as a major coup for New Zealand rugby.

The two-year contract will see Brown join the All Blacks coaching staff in 2028, following the conclusion of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. This timeline ensures that Brown fulfills his existing commitments with the Springboks, where he has served as an assistant since 2024 under head coach Rassie Erasmus. The Springboks, as world champions, have been a dominant force, and Brown's departure will be a significant loss for them.

Lancaster emphasized that the decision was straightforward: bringing world-class Kiwi coaches back to New Zealand is a priority. He stated that Brown is highly regarded and sought after by teams globally, and his desire to be part of the All Blacks made the decision simple. The All Blacks currently have Dave Rennie as head coach through to the 2027 World Cup, replacing Scott Robertson who was sacked earlier this year.

Lancaster noted that Rennie was fully engaged in the process and supportive of Brown's appointment. Rennie will have the opportunity to shape the coaching structure and portfolios when he takes over, and Brown's addition is expected to provide continuity and innovation. Brown's coaching career has taken him across the globe.

He has coached at domestic level in Japan and New Zealand, and was Japan's assistant coach at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, where he earned praise for developing Japan's expansive attacking style. His experience with the Springboks has further refined his tactical acumen, blending traditional strengths with modern flair. The announcement has generated excitement among All Blacks fans, who see Brown as a key piece in the puzzle to reclaim World Cup glory.

New Zealand has not won the Rugby World Cup since 2015, and the team has faced challenges in recent years, including inconsistent performances and coaching changes. Brown's arrival in 2028 will coincide with a post-World Cup transition period, potentially under a new head coach. While no head coach has been confirmed beyond 2027, the recruitment of Brown indicates that NZR is planning for the long term.

Lancaster expressed confidence that Brown is a high-quality addition who will contribute to the All Blacks' legacy. The move also highlights the global network of New Zealand coaches, many of whom have taken up roles overseas. Brown joins a list of Kiwi coaches who have returned home after stints abroad, bringing fresh perspectives and expertise.

For the Springboks, losing Brown will be a blow, but they have depth in their coaching ranks and time to find a replacement before the next World Cup cycle. The announcement was made via the All Blacks' official social media channels with a graphic reading 'Tony Brown joins in 2028 as All Blacks Assistant Coach. See you soon.

' This tweet sparked widespread discussion among rugby enthusiasts. Brown himself has not yet commented publicly, but his previous statements have indicated a strong desire to coach the All Blacks. With Brown's appointment, the All Blacks' coaching staff for the post-2027 era is beginning to take shape. The focus now shifts to the upcoming World Cup under Rennie, with Brown's future role adding an extra layer of anticipation.

The decision reflects NZR's commitment to securing the best available talent, regardless of current contractual situations. As the rugby world looks ahead, Tony Brown's journey from All Black player to Springbok assistant and back to All Black coach is a testament to his enduring connection with New Zealand rugby. His innovative approach is expected to invigorate the All Blacks' attack, blending traditional strengths with modern tactics.

The long-term planning involved in this appointment suggests that NZR is building for sustained success. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how Brown's influence shapes the team in the years to come





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