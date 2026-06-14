Tony Cahill, well-known local man, dies in car crash

Tony Cahill, a well-known local man, has died in a car crash on the N2 at Edmonstown. He was a former employee of Qeleq Ltd and a sportsman who played for the Dundalk Gaels team. Mourners have paid tribute to him and expressed their shock and sympathy for his family.

Tony Cahill , from Churchtown, Ardee, died after a collision involving a truck and the car he was driving on the N2 at Edmonstown . He was well-known in the local community and formerly worked for Qeleq Ltd , a pioneering technology and manufacturing firm based in Dundalk which developed and manufactured linear programming analogue computers.

Mourners have paid tribute to the dad-of-five and grandfather of ten with several writing about their memories of him. His funeral mass will take place today, Sunday, at 2pm in St Malachy's Church, Reaghstown followed by burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery, Churchtown.

Mr Cahill is sadly missed by his loving family, including his wife Olivia, daughters Bróna, Blaithín, Aoibhín, sons Antoín and Christopher, sons-in-law Mark McDonagh, Mark Williamson, partners Jerry and Paola, grandchildren Timara, Sophie, Muireann, Saoirse, Anna, Michaela, Lucy-Rose, Alfie, Maya and Noah, brother Paul, sisters Kathleen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues. Mourners have expressed their shock and sympathy for the Cahill family, with one writing: So sorry to learn of Tony's passing.

We played together on the Dundalk Gaels team that won the 1962 Minor Championship, and for the seniors after that. Tony was a sportsman on the field and a gentleman off it. Sincere sympathy to my cousin, Olivia, and her family. May Tony rest in peace.

Another wrote: We are in shock at the news of Tony's passing and cannot imagine what you are all going through. Sending so much love and strength to the entire Cahill family at this unimaginable time, especially Aoibhin, our close friend and Olivia, his beautiful wife. Another added: Olivia and family, I send you my love and my thoughts at this tragic time.

The community has come together to pay their respects to Mr Cahill and support his family through this difficult time





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Tony Cahill Car Crash N2 Edmonstown Qeleq Ltd Dundalk Gaels Sportsman Local Community

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