Explore the most stunning properties on the Irish market in 2026, including cliffside estates, restored Georgian homes, and luxury Kildare farms with historic appeal.

Real estate journalists have identified twelve exceptional residences that defined the Irish property landscape in 2026, offering a diverse range of architectural styles and locations. These selected homes provide unique opportunities for buyers seeking everything from modern cliffside retreats to meticulously restored historic estates.

The selection highlights the premium value placed on original features, sustainable design, and expansive grounds across various counties. From the rugged coastlines of Howth to the serene countryside of Kildare, these properties demonstrate the depth and variety available in the current market.

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Cliffside Modernism at Heather Cottage

Heather Cottage in Upper Cliff Road, Howth, Co Dublin, stands as the most easterly house in Ireland and has been on the market since May with a asking price of €4.95 million through Lisney Sotheby's International Realty. Designed by architect Andrzej Wejchert in 2005, the five-bedroom residence is integrated into the cliffside with bumpy stone walls and a sustainable, corrosion-resistant zinc roof.

The current owners purchased the property in 2010 and significantly upgraded its energy efficiency, achieving a B2 rating. The home features two separate terraces and seven acres of grounds within the Howth Special Amenity Area Order, a protected zone covering 547 hectares that includes Ireland's Eye and various heathlands and cliffs.

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Restored Georgian Elegance in Montpelier Hill

Alison Gill purchased the six-bedroom Georgian home at 26 Montpelier Hill, Dublin 7, after collaborating with a friend to restore the property from a fireplace showroom back to its original grandeur. Listed since November for €1.5 million through Sherry Fitzgerald, the 348sq m residence reveals original flagstone flooring, sash windows, and ceiling mouldings.

The home is distributed over three levels, with a basement containing the kitchen and two bedrooms, dual-aspect reception rooms on the first floor, and four bedrooms on the top level. Its location offers convenient access to major Dublin landmarks, including the National Museum at Collins Barracks and Phoenix Park.

Historic Family Atmosphere at Clonmoyle House

Clonmoyle House in Rathangan, Co Kildare, came to the market in June for €1.35 million through Jordan Auctioneers and has since reached sale agreed status. The five-bedroom mews house, visible on an 1830s ordnance survey map, benefits from generations of family ownership that imbues the property with a unique atmosphere.

The property features Georgian proportions, a rare red Connemara marble fireplace in the dining room, and a kitchen extended with a living area dominated by a Swedish stove. The extensive grounds include 11 stables, barns, a tack room, and a tennis court, surrounded by immaculate lawns and gardens.

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Palatial Rebuild at Hazeldene Shankill

Hazeldene on Falls Road, Shankill, Co Dublin, has been on the market since June for €3.8 million through Sherry FitzGerald. This 1920s property was completely rebuilt to create a solid A-rated home spanning 698sq m, featuring a double-height entrance hall with an octagonal glass atrium.

The residence includes a bespoke kitchen, five large double bedrooms, and a palatial main bedroom en suite with a step-up Jacuzzi bath. A wide curved window overlooks the entrance hall from the upper level, while landscaped wraparound gardens complete the grounds of this grand estate.