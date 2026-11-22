Discover the best new cookbooks for the festive season including titles by Suzie Lee, Eva Pau, and Neven Maguire. Perfect recipes and deep insights.

As the festive season approaches, households will inevitably engage in gift purchasing and meal preparation, creating a heightened demand for culinary inspiration. To assist readers in navigating this busy period, a curated selection of new food books and cookbooks has emerged, designed to deliver cosy dishes that maximise flavour while accommodating hectic modern lifestyles. These publications offer a blend of practical, time-efficient recipes and deeper reflections on the components of our diet, ensuring that every plate prepared during the holidays is both delicious and meaningful.

Quick Asian Recipes For Busy Parents

Suzie Lee's latest release, Simply Speedy Chinese, published by Quadrille at €27.70, directly addresses the needs of time-stretched individuals and parents. Lee's authority is established through her 2020 win on the BBC's Best Home Cook contest, a victory that launched multiple television series and previous cookbooks. Her background is deeply rooted in food, having grown up in a family of seven with Hong Kong parents who operated a Chinese takeaway in Lisburn, County Antrim. The book structures its clever dishes, such as hot peanut butter noodles and honey chilli beef, into specific chapters based on cooking times of 10, 15, 20, and 30 minutes, mirroring her own busy life as a parent.

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Complementing this is Eva Pau's first cookbook, published by Murdoch Books for €25, which accompanies her popular television show. Pau's work roams extensively across Asia, covering regions from China to Malaysia, and includes iconic recipes like Vietnamese summer rolls, kung pao chicken, and lamb massaman curry. While her characteristic joie de vivre is evident, the book's true value lies in the clever tips provided to achieve an authentic culinary touch. Notably, this publication serves as a sidebar to her primary professional role of running her family's successful Asian food business, adding a layer of industry expertise to the pages.

Innovative Ingredient And Pantry Focused Cooking

Kate Young's Dinner at Mine?, published by Head Zeus for £25, offers a unique structural approach to solving the common dilemma of deciding what to cook with available ingredients. The book is built around single ingredients, providing versatile recipes for portions ranging from one person to six, along with specific freezer and to-go options. This format is designed to transform how readers view staples like a whole chicken, spring onions, or aged tins of cannellini beans. Featuring gorgeous photos and illustrations, the guide ensures that common items, such as a Savoy cabbage, are utilised to their fullest potential in the kitchen.

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Similarly, The Farmer's Pantry by Nitai Shevach, Ali Recanati, and Jonathan Recanati, published by Ebury Press for £28, draws on the cult following of the London-based Farmer J restaurant group. The group is well known among office workers for its healthy and tasty customisable fieldtrays. The book's foundation is the commitment to flavour, with recipes organised around pantry staples such as harissa, miso, dukkha, and gochujang. This approach aims to expand the home cook's repertoire and eliminate kitchen repetition, delivering restaurant-level food that remains simple to execute.

Michelin Backgrounds And Single Pan Efficiency

Mark Moriarty's third cookbook, Everyday Delicious, published by Gill for €26.99, brings a prize-winning Michelin background to accessible, comfort-focused cooking. The book begins with a picture of his dog Ruby, setting a tone that is thoroughly grounded in taste. Moriarty's specific genius lies in his method of teaching readers how to become better chefs rather than just following instructions. Highlights include a beef shin hotpot with a glossy layered potato topping that offers a wow factor, as well as a classic chicken chasseur recipe that is ideal for dark winter evenings.

Neven Maguire's latest publication, One Pan Wins, also published by Gill for €26.99, continues his streak of best-selling cookware and books by focusing on limiting washing up. Maguire delivers a collection of future family classics where every recipe is cooked in a single pan. The book includes inventive dishes such as chilli beef mac and cheese and caramelised pork belly jerky. His friendly and approachable style, visible in his television appearances, ensures that these efficient meals are both appealing and achievable for home cooks.

Deep Dives Into Food Culture And Personal History

For readers seeking perspectives beyond recipes, Alasdair Gill's memoir, Knives and Spoons, published by Macmillan for €17.99, offers a raw and introspective narrative. The book avoids direct comparisons to the writing of his late father, the critic AA Gill, or the works of Anthony Bourdain, instead focusing on a story of lost privilege, drug dens, and fiery chefs. It details Alasdair Gill's personal arc, which includes losing his father to cancer, a stint in rehab, and eventually becoming a father. The narrative challenges readers to consider the limits of human endurance through the lens of food and personal struggle.

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Finally, Kate Ryan's Blood, Guts & Black Pudding, published by Nine Bean Rows for €20, explores a uniquely Irish culinary tradition. The book examines black pudding, distinguishing it from its morcilla or boudin noir cousins, and details its composition of barley, spices, and pig's blood. Ryan's work is both academic in its detail and entertaining, raising broader questions about the future of Ireland's food culture in a world where fresh blood has largely been replaced by dried varieties. This introspective approach makes it a significant addition for those interested in the cultural and historical aspects of Irish cuisine.