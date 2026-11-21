Discover the top 30 wines of 2026, ranging from €9 to €30. Explore detailed reviews of sparkling, white, and red selections available at major Irish retailers.

The conclusion of the year brings a moment for reflection on the extensive tasting notes compiled throughout the calendar. The selection of the Top 30 Wines of 2026 represents a curated list of standout bottles that earned the status of Wine of the Week during various tastings. This comprehensive guide highlights the most impressive varieties available to consumers across Ireland, showcasing a diverse range of styles and price points.

Value and Accessibility Across Major Retailers

The prices for these selected wines range from €9 to €30, ensuring that there are excellent options for every budget. Many of the multiple retailers in Ireland run continuous promotions, making the end of the year an ideal time to purchase these wines at discounted rates. The list includes both full retail prices and current discounted prices where applicable, with all selected bottles being readily available in stores.

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Top Sparkling and White Wine Recommendations

The Sparkling Integrale Rosé Frizzante NV from Italy offers a unique unfiltered Pét Nat experience with crisp raspberry and redcurrant flavors. It is available at Mitchell & Son, The Vaults, Sandycove, Dublin, Avoca Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, and Dunboyne, Co Meath, among other locations. Another standout in the sparkling category is the 3B Rosé sparkling NV from Portugal, which features delicious raspberry fruits and a dry finish, perfect for aperitifs. It can be found at Baggot Street Wines and Loose Canon in Dublin.

For white wines, the Mucho Más Félix Solis White at €9 provides fantastic value with succulent fresh fruits and refreshing acidity. It is available at Dunnes Stores. The Athlon Assyrtiko 2025 from Macedonia, Greece, at €9.99, offers fresh vibrant citrus notes and is also available at Aldi. The Laurent Miquel Solas Viognier 2025 from France at €10 is noted for its peach and apricot fruits, available at Dunnes Stores.

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The Rohe Dillons Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2025 at €12 brings lightly aromatic passionfruit and pear notes, while the Abellio Albariño 2025 from Rías Baixas at €17 features plump peaches and pears with cleansing citrus acidity. The Merinas Verdejo 2025 Organic from Uclés, Spain, at €14-15, offers a seductive, light, and refreshing profile available at Pinto Wines and Drinkstore in Dublin. The Pinot Gris 2025 from Alsace by Sophie Schaal at €19.99 is rich in exotic fruit and ginger spice, available at selected retailers.

Standout Reds and Orange Wines from Global Regions

The O'Briens Casa Agrícola Blanco 2025 Pepe Mendoza from Alicante, Spain, at €24.50, is a seductive wine with herby aromas and textured red apples, best paired with grilled fish or seafood paella. It is available at Avoca Ballsbridge, Baggot Street Wines, and Blackrock Cellar. The Alegre Valgañón Blanco 2024 from Rioja at €28 is fascinating and complex, available at Blackrock Cellar and Baggot Street Wines.

In the rosé category, the Le Petit Poulet Rosé 2025 from Vin de France at €8.99 offers fresh raspberry and redcurrant fruits with crisp acidity, available at Aldi. The ORANGE Qvevris Kisi 2022 from Kakheti, Georgia, at €16, is an intensely floral orange wine with a complex mix of dried herbs and apricots, available at Marks & Spencer. The Vacqueyras 2024 by Rémy Ferbras from France at €10 offers rich, full-bodied spicy red fruits and is available at SuperValu.

For red wine enthusiasts, the Château Les Trois Manoirs 2022 Cru Bourgeois from Médoc at €11.99 offers light, fresh, clean redcurrant and plum fruits with dried herbs, available at Aldi. The Hachón 2020 Ribera del Duero Reserva at €11.99 is medium- to full-bodied with spicy plum fruits and a lightly tannic finish, available at Lidl. The Château des Léotins 2023 from Bordeaux at €11.99 completes the selection, offering great value for money with a smooth finish.

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Final Thoughts on the 2026 Wine Landscape

This curated list of 30 wines demonstrates the high quality and variety available in the Irish market in 2026. From affordable everyday drinkers to complex aged reserves, these selections cater to diverse palates and occasions. The availability at major retailers like Dunnes Stores, Aldi, SuperValu, and specialized wine merchants ensures that consumers can easily access these top picks. As we approach the end of the year, these wines provide excellent opportunities for celebration, gifting, or personal enjoyment.

The emphasis on value is evident, with many wines priced under €15 offering exceptional quality. The inclusion of organic and biodynamic options, such as the Sparkling Integrale and Merinas Verdejo, reflects growing consumer interest in sustainable wine production. The geographic diversity, spanning Italy, Portugal, Greece, France, Spain, Georgia, and Ireland, highlights the global nature of wine appreciation. These wines not only offer great taste but also represent a curated selection of the best experiences available to Irish consumers in 2026.