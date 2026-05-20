Top DPER official David Moloney challenged for allegedly playing bad cop; critical expenditure decisions delayed

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) under its secretary general, David Moloney, has faced criticism for allegedly playing the bad cop and delaying crucial expenditure decisions, leading to frustration among politicians and bureaucrats. Additionally, there are concerns about the department's approach to public spending and the potential for political interference, as government officials often appeal to senior political leaders to bypass logjams with the department.

Outside the world of politics, public administration and media, Moloney remains relatively unknown. He is described as intelligent, approachable, and sociable but some argue that he and 'DPER (as the department is known colloquially) don’t know when to say yes'.

Critics in other parts of Government contend that he and the department ‘enjoy playing the bad cop’ and frequently use delay and processology as a weapon. However, for some, Chambers highlighted expenditure was already up by 8.9 per cent, breaching the 6 per cent target set by the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael Coalition.

On the other hand, there is widespread unhappiness among Ministers and top officials that, while State resources are plentiful, the department takes too long in making decisions – not just on spending on new projects or initiatives but also on one-off issues such as an individual pay rise in a State agency. Emergency road funding sought in March following winter storms had still not been sanctioned.

The memo laid the ground for the introduction of levies on Government departments to offset overruns by those that exceed their budgets





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Department Of Public Expenditure And Reform David Moloney Top Civil Servant Chambers Spending Controls In Government Departments Policy Analysts Financial Emergency Legislation Crossing The Civil Service Decisions On New Projects Or Initiatives Individual Pay Rise Political Interference Political Debate On Austerity Political Debate On Public Debt Political Debate On European Union Membership

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