Discover the best new dining spots across Ireland including Aran in Kilkenny, Feast in Rostrevor and Goldie in Cork. Explore award-winning menus and chef-driven concepts.

Aran in Kilkenny, Feast in Rostrevor, and Goldie in Cork stand out as premier destinations for discerning diners seeking high-quality food and exceptional service across Ireland. These establishments have earned distinct reputations for their unique culinary approaches, from award-winning pastries to innovative seafood dishes and scenic dining experiences. The following overview details the specific attributes, locations, and offerings of these notable restaurants.

Pastries And Breakfast At Aran Kilkenny

Arán Bakery is located at 8 Barrack Street in Kilkenny, County Kilkenny, and can be reached at 056-7756297 or via their website arankilkenny.ie. The establishment is owned by Bart Pawlukojc and Nicole Server-Pawlukojc. Their signature sausage roll is prize-winning and is considered a primary reason to visit the Marble City. The sourdough bread produced at the cafe is also highly regarded for its quality. Customers can visit for fresh pastries or stay for coffee. The menu features ube French toast, which reflects Server-Pawlukojc's heritage in the Philippines. An epic breakfast sambo is also available, prepared using their house-made sourdough.

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Chef-Driven Dining At Feast And Goldie

Feast is situated at 24A Bridge Street in Rostrevor, County Down. The restaurant is accessible via Instagram at __feast___. Rostrevor is a scenic village located near the Mourne Mountains and beside Carlingford Lough. Chef Melissa McCabe and co-owner Róisín McCaffrey manage the kitchen and service. The lunch menu offers grilled cheese and chowder. The dinner menu features slow braised beef with celeriac cream or market fish with warm tartare sauce.

Goldie is located at 128 Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork. The contact number is 021-2398720 and their website is goldie.ie. Chef Aishling Moore leads the kitchen, focusing on Irish seafood. The menu changes based on the catch of the day. Dishes include Taiwanese fried fish nuggets and hake tail schnitzel. Local vegetables are prepared with precision. Desserts are noted as a highlight. The beverage list includes Irish producers alongside food-friendly wines. A special offer allows kids to eat fish for free on the first Wednesday of each month.

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Italian And Spanish Influences In Urban And Coastal Settings

Borgo is located at 162-165 Phibsboro Road in Dublin 9. The phone number is 01-5477478 and the website is borgodublin.ie. Restaurateurs Jamie McCarthy and Sean Crescenzi own the venue. They are also known for Crudo, Achara, and Hera. Swedish chef Pontus Nordgren joins the team to bring a fresh perspective. The menu features Italian pasta, chunky mains, and starters. Specific items include prawns with sourdough for dipping, fennel sausage pizzette, buffalo burrata, and goat curd ravioli. Pastas are priced under €25. The wine list is ninety percent Italian. Guests are encouraged to save room for tiramisu or the boozy affogato.

Lena is located at 1 Windsor Terrace in Portobello, Dublin 8. The phone number is 01-4163555 and the website is lena.ie. The venue is owned by Liz Matthews, Simon Barrett, and Paul McNamara. They are also behind Etto and Uno Mas. The menu balances Italian cuisine without being overly fancy. Suppli al telefono have been on the menu since opening. Cacio e pepe is a mandatory order. The dining room sits beside the canal. An upstairs private dining room is available for special occasions.

Solas is located on Strand Street in Dingle, County Kerry. The phone number is 066-9150766 and the website is solastapas.com. The menu is inspired by Spain but uses local West Kerry ingredients. The kitchen is led by Chef Nicky Foley. Ann Foley manages the front of house. The menu includes tapas and pintxos. Specific ingredients include Blasket Island crab and Dingle goat's cheese. Fish is landed from nearby day boats. Bravas-style potatoes are served with ramsons leaf aioli and Manchego.

Casual Dining At Bearú And Square

Bearú is located at 52 South Street in New Ross, County Wexford. The contact number is 051-420735 and the website is bearu.ie. Owners Dave Rowley and Siobhán Ward run the establishment. The venue has secured a listing in the Michelin Guide within two years. It operates as a casual cafe during the day. The evening menu is more structured. Rowley focuses on sourcing and foraging Irish ingredients. A satellite venue called Bearú Beag offers coffee and pastries for takeaway.

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Square Restaurant is located at 6 Market Square in Dundalk, County Louth. The phone number is 042-9337969 and the website is squarerestaurant.ie. Owner Conor Halpenny runs the venue. The name refers to the local Market Square. The menu includes fried corn ribs paired with local non-alcoholic Fierce Mild beer. Options for small and large plates include Riverside Farm tomato with raspberry dressing. Other choices feature lamb mince on toast with cucumber or cod with peas, smoked bacon, and baby gem. The restaurant is described as a perfect local dining spot.