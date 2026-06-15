Top Irish Sauna and Wellness Retreats for a Revitalizing Staycation

Explore Ireland's finest sauna and wellness experiences, from a Scandi-inspired treehouse sauna in Connemara to a private spa in a Monaghan farmhouse and a Gothic castle retreat near Dublin. Find your perfect self-care getaway with accompanying accommodation, dining, and activity recommendations.

Give your next staycation a little love with a dollop of science-backed holistic self-care . Michelle Hanley opens the door to the best Irish sauna experiences, and the nearby places to stay and eat, to ensure you leave feeling enlivened.

Tucked into the Connemara wilderness just outside of Clifden, Fernwood is an immersive self-catering experience with unique, design-led spaces on an organic family farm. Perched on stilts and nestled in the trees on the shore of the Salt Lake, the sauna looks like a Scandi-inspired birdhouse, designed by the brilliant MarMar architects and talented craftsmen of Mud and Wood. One of the most thought-out details is the river-fed plunge pool, perfect for cooling off.

Sauna visits are exclusively for guests of Fernwood and are €25 per hour for a couple, with exclusive access. Check in to the farm-stay or take a quick spin to Fernwood's seaside location in the village of Roundstone. Located right on the pier, the newly renovated Quay Cottage is a rental with views over the bay and the Twelve Bens Mountains you won't believe. Creature comforts include a wood-burning stove, books, jigsaw puzzles and boardgames, and a smart TV.

It's also a stone's throw from one of the most perfect pubs on the west coast, O'Dowd's Bar. Best of all, your four-legged friends are welcome to join and can explore Dog's Bay alongside you. Be sure to book in advance at €449 for two nights, four adults sharing. Venture further afield along the craggy Connemara coastline and make a stop at Mannin Bay for a look at the pale pink coral sands.

Continue along the R341 to Clifden or further afield to Cleggan where you'll find a fine feed at Little Fish. Expect all the favourites at any seafood restaurant worth its salt but with a few fun twists such as buffalo prawns, smoked mackerel Caesar salad and saucy lobster rolls. Wash it down with natural wines, local brews or a negroni sbagliato.

If an all-inclusive wellness retreat is what you're after for your next vacay, why not put your feet up in your own private spa weekend in Co Monaghan's Drift Farmhouse? What's even better than a sauna experience? A completely private spa stay, just for you at Drift Farmhouse.

Kick things off with a yoga or meditation session in the light-filled studio, try out the underwater treadmill in the indoor pool and soak in the outdoor hot tub nestled into the original farm cottage ruins. Once you've fully sated all your self-care needs, head for your own private sauna - which comfortably seats six to eight people - and enjoy the calming views over the rolling countryside through the large picture window.

This 160-year-old farmhouse tucked into the Monaghan hills is a restful retreat that's big enough for a group. As well as its spa facilities, the house has undergone a significant recent renovation. Its neutral palette, organic textures and soaring ceilings offer all the serenity you could ask for. Book your self-care home-from-home for £3,950 per week for up to ten guests.

When hunger strikes, it's time to make a beeline for Courthouse, a Michelin Bib offering that ticks all the right boxes in nearby Carrickmacross. Exposed beams and brickwork make for a charming setting to enjoy roast monkfish and cauliflower curry.

When booking ahead, ask for table 20 by the window; or if you're more in the mood for small plates, opt for Alfie's Den, where bites include fried Ardsallagh goat's cheese, piquillo pepper, hot honey and pine kernels or Korean fried chicken. Have a big celebration on the cards this year?

Then gather the gang - we've got the perfect getaway all mapped out. Recovery from a fun-filled night before is a lot easier and more relaxing thanks to local Hot Box that backs onto the River Boyne. Sweat it out and keep hydrated and you'll soon be feeling much more human. These stylish burnt-wood saunas are also made by the owners via their sister company, Aalto Saunas.

Book individually for €15.95 or in groups of eight for €63.80 midweek or €84.75 at weekends. You won't be the first to have a good time at Ballinlough Castle, but sharing the setting of Body and Soul with your nearest and dearest is truly a magical experience. Just one hour from Dublin, this self-catering Gothic Georgian castle is set in 300 acres and currently in the hands of its 12th generation of owners, Sir Nicholas and Lady Nugent.

Here, you'll find yourselves surrounded by a refined treasure trove of design pieces, from majestic four-poster beds and glittering chandeliers to period botanical wallpaper and even your very own turret. Sleeping up to 18 guests, in nine sumptuous bedrooms, there is a three-night minimum stay at €17,700. Exclusive hire available via. When it comes to dinner, you could call in a caterer, but we recommend making the short journey to Carton House for the stately surrounds of The Morrison Room.

This Michelin-star offering lives up to the grandiose setting, thanks to a young and ambitious team





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