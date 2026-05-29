Top Outdoor Dining Spots in Ireland to Savor the Summer Sun

Discover the best al fresco dining experiences across Ireland, from Dublin rooftops to seaside terraces, perfect for making the most of the sunny days.

Ireland is known for its unpredictable weather, but when the sun decides to shine, there is no better way to enjoy it than dining outdoors.

From rooftop terraces with city views to cozy seaside bistros, the country offers a variety of al fresco experiences that make the most of those rare sunny days. Here are some of the best spots to book when the mercury rises, ensuring you can soak up every ray while enjoying delicious food. Layla's Rooftop in Ranelagh, Dublin, provides a stunning glass-enclosed terrace with panoramic views stretching towards the Dublin Mountains.

Open all week, it serves breakfast and brunch on weekends, making it ideal for a sunny morning or a romantic dinner date. For those who prefer a sea view, the Italian-inspired bistro overlooking Dublin Bay is a must-visit. Specializing in seafood and homemade pasta, it offers a relaxed, holiday-like atmosphere without leaving the city. The Haddington House Hotel features both a covered, heated Platform Terrace (bookable in advance) and a weather-dependent Garden Terrace.

It is a popular choice among couples, offering a worry-free outdoor dining experience regardless of the elements. Further afield, the terrace at Ballynahinch Castle in Connemara sits along the Owenmore River, surrounded by castle grounds and untamed beauty. The menu focuses on seasonal, regional ingredients, providing a truly Irish countryside escape. Wineport Lodge on Lough Ree offers Dining on the Deck, where guests can enjoy their meals alongside the water.

The relaxed terrace is perfect for special occasions, date nights, or family dinners, and the Glasshouse ensures a lakeside feel even if the weather turns. For a Mediterranean vibe without leaving Dublin, King Sitric Seafood Bar at the East Pier offers a large covered outdoor terrace and private beach huts. Their menu features fresh Irish seafood, open from 12:30 pm on weekdays and 12 pm on weekends.

In Cork, Hayfield Manor Hotel provides a sun-filled oasis with al fresco summer dining in its enclosed gardens. This upscale option is ideal for celebrations or any occasion where dressing up feels appropriate, offering seasonal dishes in a garden setting. Up in Donegal, Fisk Seafood Bar in Downings boasts beautiful views of Donegal beach and works with local suppliers for a fresh, high-quality menu. Note that it is walk-in only, so calling ahead during peak summer is recommended.

Outdoor dining in Ireland is a precious luxury, and when conditions align, it becomes one of the most delightful ways to experience a summer afternoon or evening. Whether you choose a city rooftop or a remote riverside terrace, these spots ensure you make the most of the good weather





stellarmagazine / 🏆 25. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Outdoor Dining Ireland Restaurants Al Fresco Summer Travel Seafood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Staffers' Top Picks for Summer Outdoor Drinking SpotsThe Digi team shares their favorite places to enjoy a drink in the sun, from beer gardens to sun-soaked terraces and outdoor patios.

Read more »

Cross-Border awards for businesses building links North and South return for second yearPrize open to those building commercial links between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland

Read more »

Tuesday dining, 7pm tables and deposits for ‘no-shows’: This year’s top restaurant trendsRestaurants charging booking deposits or taking advance payments have substantially reduced ‘no-shows’

Read more »

Seamus Coleman Considers League of Ireland as Viable Option for FutureSeamus Coleman, the Republic of Ireland international, is considering the League of Ireland as a viable option for his future, citing the potential for a managed schedule and top-class European games.

Read more »