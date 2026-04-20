Tori Amos Conjures Myth and Rebellion in Electrifying Irish Performance

Tori Amos blends mythological storytelling and political commentary in a gripping, sold-out concert that frames her latest album through a lens of epic, dragon-filled fantasy.

The atmosphere at the sold-out concert was nothing short of legendary, carrying a distinct Game of Thrones aesthetic that elevated Tori Amos ’s urgent warnings about the rise of modern tyrants. Rather than indulging in the standard platitudes often heard from performers praising their host country, Amos dove straight into the deep, mythological currents that define her latest work.

Halfway through the mesmerizing performance, she revealed that the ancient Irish deity Lugh played a pivotal role in the creation of her new album, In Times of Dragons. This record serves as a dark, fairy-tale-infused commentary on the volatile state of current global politics. The political undertones are starkly realized in the lead single, Shush, which Amos delivered early in the evening. The song offers a biting critique of a sinister billionaire who has abandoned the belief that freedom and democracy can coexist. For fans, this album represents a triumphant return to form for an artist who spent the 1990s blending esoteric mysticism with powerful anthems regarding feminism and the dismantling of the patriarchy. It is essentially Grand Guignol girl power at its most refined. Her connection to Ireland remains a cornerstone of her creative identity, a bond she humorously cemented by offering a sacrifice of her husband’s finest whiskey to Lugh to help finalize the record. Amos has never been an artist content with providing a predictable greatest-hits show. Instead, she invited the audience to witness a profound exploration of her extensive back catalogue, where fans clung to every keening piano note and vocal inflection. Supported by a trio of female vocalists, the performance was drenched in a molten melodrama, opening with the gothic power ballad Fire to Your Plain. The visual design of the set, dominated by fiery red and purple hues, acted as a literal manifestation of the In Times of Dragons theme. During the performance of Shush, the stage was transformed as the silhouette of a massive, fire-breathing dragon appeared within a raised circle, grounding the music in a visceral, fantastical reality. Her history in Ireland is both rich and enduring; having maintained a residence in the scenic coastal town of Kinsale and recorded much of her 1996 masterpiece, Boys for Pele, in a church in Delgany, Co Wicklow, the island clearly serves as a spiritual home for her creative output. She revisited this era with intensity, performing the menacing track Beauty Queen/Horses with piano runs so fierce they seemed to pull the oxygen from the room. Throughout the evening, Amos displayed a masterful ability to deconstruct and elevate her earlier compositions, proving that she is as much an architect of sound as she is a performer. Her rework of the early hit Crucify transformed the song into a haunting, multi-faceted odyssey that transitioned seamlessly from lush, jazz-inflected textures to stripped-back, ethereal minimalism, with her backing singers providing a significant boost to the chorus. The encore reached a fever pitch with her iconic track Cornflake Girl, which she reimagined as a chaotic, high-energy dreamscape by throwing herself into the piano performance with total abandon. The show concluded with a lingering sense of sulfurous intensity, reinforcing the notion that this legendary mother of dragons has lost none of her ability to roar. Her concert was not merely a musical event but a theatrical warning, a reminder that even in times of global darkness, art can serve as both a shield and a fire to illuminate the truth. By weaving ancient mythology into modern political discourse, Amos has reaffirmed her status as a singular force in contemporary music, capable of turning a concert hall into a space of both political reckoning and profound personal catharsis





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