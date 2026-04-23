Toronto Woman Searches for Irish Romance on First Dates Ireland

Mariah, a Canadian expat living in Dublin, appears on tonight's First Dates Ireland seeking a connection with an Irish man. She discusses her experiences with dating in both Canada and Ireland, highlighting the differences in pace and cultural approaches to romance.

Mariah , a Toronto native who now calls Dublin home, is set to appear on tonight's episode of First Dates Ireland , hoping to find a connection with an Irish man.

The 28-year-old relocated to Ireland four years ago and has been embracing the Irish dating scene, enjoying the opportunity to meet new people and experience a different approach to romance. Before her televised date, Mariah expressed her appreciation for the First Dates team, praising their ability to create compatible matches. She described her date as a genuinely lovely and interesting person, stating she was very pleased with the match considering her initial requests.

Mariah's journey to Ireland began with a college exchange program in 2016, an experience that sparked a deep affection for the country and a determination to return. She initially moved back to Ireland following a relationship with an Irish man she met in Toronto, though that relationship ultimately ended two years ago. This period of change led Mariah to focus on self-discovery and building a fulfilling life in Ireland, prioritizing friendships and personal growth.

While open to finding a long-term partner, she emphasizes a relaxed approach to dating, preferring to get to know people organically without imposing undue pressure. She believes that forcing a connection often hinders its natural development. Mariah has spent the last year and a half rebuilding her life and enjoying the social scene in Dublin, making both international and Irish friends. She is open to finding love but isn't actively searching, preferring to let things unfold naturally.

When comparing the dating cultures of Canada and Dublin, Mariah highlights a key difference in pace. In Canada, she observes a more direct approach, with matches on dating apps quickly progressing to dates after minimal conversation.

In contrast, Irish men tend to take more time to get to know someone before suggesting a meeting. However, Mariah values the Irish approach, appreciating the 'zest for life,' 'craic,' and 'cheekiness' she finds in Irish men. She believes this quality is somewhat lacking in the more serious dating atmosphere she experienced in Canada. Her appearance on First Dates Ireland has also had an unexpected positive effect, reconnecting her with a friend from her university exchange program.

This friend, who had previously lived in Canada, reached out to Mariah after seeing her on the show, and they are planning to meet up for drinks when she visits Dublin. Mariah's experience demonstrates the show's ability to not only facilitate potential romantic connections but also to rekindle friendships and broaden social circles. Tune in to RTÉ2 at 9:35pm tonight to see if Mariah and her date, 27-year-old Galway musician Conor, find a spark





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