Toulon Winger Gaël Dréan to Undergo Heart Surgery, Out for Several Months

Toulon and France winger Gaël Dréan will undergo heart surgery for a genetic condition, sidelining him for several months. Coach Pierre Mignoni confirmed the procedure, emphasizing it is precautionary and not life-threatening. Dréan will miss the end of the Top 14 season and France's Nations Championship campaign, with a return expected in November.

FRANCE AND TOULON wing Gaël Dréan will undergo heart surgery for a genetic condition which will sideline him for several months, his club head coach Pierre Mignoni said on Friday.

He will have to undergo heart surgery. The word is always frightening but it doesn't change his future with us in any way. Nothing is in doubt, Mignoni told reporters. The 25-year-old winger will miss several months including Toulon's last two Top 14 matches this season as well as the beginning of the Nations Championship with the French national team this summer.

Having earned his first cap during the 2026 Six Nations, and with Toulon not involved in the Top 14 play-offs, Dréan was a strong contender for the trip to New Zealand, Australia and then Japan. It's not a routine procedure… it's a little scary, but he's receiving excellent care and he'll be back quite soon, continued Mignoni. In terms of recovery, we're looking at a return in November.

Heart surgery is always a serious matter, but it's so that he's better when he returns and in his future life. He'll come back stronger. When he signed four years ago, we knew he had a minor genetic anomaly. We had to monitor him, which is what we did and now it's best to perform a minor procedure so he'll be better off later on, both as a player and as a person in his daily life.

This season Dréan has played 23 matches and scored 19 tries, thanks in particular to his blistering pace. Toulon are ninth in the Top 14 standings but with little chance of securing eighth place which would mean qualification for the Champions Cup next season. They face the European champions Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday in the penultimate round of the Top 14 with Castres the following week.

Dréan's absence is a significant blow for Toulon, who rely heavily on his speed and finishing ability. The club will need to adjust their attacking strategies without their top try scorer. The surgery, while concerning, is seen as a necessary step to ensure his long-term health and career longevity. Dréan, who has emerged as one of the most exciting wingers in French rugby, is expected to make a full recovery and return to action later this year.

His rehabilitation will be closely monitored by the club's medical staff, and he will remain an integral part of Toulon's plans moving forward. The French national team will also miss his presence in the upcoming Nations Championship, where his pace and finishing were seen as key assets against top-tier opposition.

However, the priority remains his health, and both club and country are fully supportive of his decision to undergo surgery





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