Toulouse demolish Racing 92 71‑17 to book fourth straight Top 14 final appearance

Toulouse thrash Racing 92 in a record semi‑final win, securing a place in next Saturday's French championship final and keeping alive dreams of a fourth consecutive title.

Toulouse delivered a masterclass in French rugby on Friday as they overwhelmed Racing 92 with a 71 to 17 victory in the Top 14 semi‑final held in Marseille.

The win not only secures a place in next Saturday's championship final in Paris but also gives the Stade Toulousain side a realistic chance to equal the record of four consecutive titles, a feat last achieved by historic dominants. From the first whistle Toulouse imposed their superiority, recording ten tries in total and breaking the margin record for a Top 14 semi‑final.

Their dynamic attack was orchestrated by the returning scrum‑half Antoine Dupont, who after more than a month out with a groin issue, returned to the field and immediately influenced the game with his vision and skill. Dupont opened the scoring with a well‑timed support run that saw him finish a chip‑kick from fly‑half Romain Ntamack, pushing the score close to the break. By halftime the scoreboard read 38‑3, a testament to the relentless pressure applied by the champions.

Racing 92, who have not appeared in a Top 14 final since their 2016 triumph, struggled to cope with Toulouse's intensity and discipline. Their only early points came from a penalty by Antoine Gibert in the third minute and a try by Jordan Joseph that was promptly converted.

However the visitors were plagued by penalties, accruing eight infractions in the first half alone, and saw two players sent to the sin bin - flanker Maxime Baudonne and centre Josua Tuisova - which further hampered any chance of a comeback. In the second half Toulouse's onslaught continued unabated. Centre Kalvin Gourgues, winger Matthis Lebel, hookers Julien Marchand and Peato Mauvaka and winger Ange Capuozzo all crossed for tries, extending the lead to an insurmountable margin.

The crowd of 67,000 at the Stade Vélodrome gave Dupont a standing ovation as he was substituted with thirty minutes still to play, a fitting tribute to a player who has been pivotal to the club's recent dominance. Head coach Patrice Collazo of Racing tried to inject fresh impetus by starting former NRL champion Joey Manu on the wing and recalling former England No 8 Nathan Hughes from injury, but the changes could not alter the outcome.

Toulouse's fly‑half Romain Ntamack, speaking after the match, highlighted the team's preparation and resolve, noting that while the victory was convincing, the job was not finished until the final in Paris. The upcoming championship showdown will see Toulouse face either Montpellier or Stade Français, the winners of the second semi‑final that will be contested at the Stade Velodrome within the next 24 hours.

The semi‑final also marked the absence of Toulouse full‑back Thomas Ramos, sidelined with a thigh injury, yet the team's depth proved sufficient to compensate. The victory adds another chapter to the storied legacy of Stade Toulousain, now aiming for a fourth straight crown and the chance to tie historic records in French rugby. The final, scheduled for next Saturday, will decide whether the French giants can cement a modern dynasty or whether a challenger will disrupt their ambitions.

The narrative of French domestic rugby continues to evolve, with Toulouse's performance in Marseille underscoring a blend of tactical brilliance, individual talent and relentless execution that will define the season's climax





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