Tourist's €4.60 Full Breakfast in Tenerife Sparks Price Comparison Frenzy

A man's video of his €4.60 fry up in Tenerife has gone viral, with viewers debating the true cost of dining out across popular holiday spots. While some argue Tenerife remains cheap, others cite higher prices elsewhere, highlighting the island's budget-friendly reputation for travelers.

A man ordered a full English breakfast, commonly known as a fry up , while in Tenerife , sparking widespread discussion online after he shared the remarkably low price he paid.

Tenerife remains a top choice for tourists visiting the Canary Islands, and this particular individual, who appears to reside there, documented his experience. He expressed satisfaction with his meal, which consisted of two toasts, two sausages, two slices of bacon, tomato, and two eggs, all served on a large plate with brown sauce, enjoyed in a spot overlooking the sea. The total cost was just €4.60, equivalent to about £3.42. He noted that beans were omitted by request.

His video, showing the breakfast and the bill, quickly gained thousands of views and prompted a flood of comments comparing prices across different locations. Many viewers were astonished, pointing out that similar breakfasts cost significantly more elsewhere, such as in Marmaris, Alicante, Las Américas, and Dublin. Some praised the value and quality, while others shared their own experiences with breakfast prices in various tourist destinations.

Tenerife is generally considered an affordable European holiday destination, with budget travelers often spending between €75 and €90 per day on meals, transport, and basic lodging, though costs can vary by area





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Tenerife Breakfast Price Full English Fry Up Tourist Canary Islands Budget Travel Cost Of Living Holiday Spending

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