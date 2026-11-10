Toyota Rav4 PHEV Review: Battery Upgrade and Premium Positioning

Toyota enhances the Rav4 plug-in hybrid with a larger 22.7kWh battery, boosting electric range to 137km while maintaining five-seat capacity and premium refinement.

Toyota has significantly upgraded its Rav4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle ( PHEV), marking a decisive shift in strategy for the automaker's entry into the electrified crossover market. The latest model features an increased battery capacity that raises the claimed WLTP electric-only range to 137km, depending on the specific specification chosen by the buyer. This update represents a substantial evolution from earlier attempts, such as the 2012 Prius PHEV which utilized a mere 4.4kWh battery pack, or previous Rav4 variants that lacked serious commercial viability.

Battery Capacity and Performance Metrics

The core technical improvement lies in the powertrain components, where the battery capacity has grown from 18.1kWh to 22.7kWh. This increase is not merely additive but transformative, allowing the vehicle to travel further on electricity alone before engaging the internal combustion engine. Alongside the larger battery, Toyota has installed a more powerful front electric motor. This combination delivers greater overall power to the SUV compared to its predecessors, addressing performance gaps that existed in earlier generations of the model.

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Historical Context of Toyota Electrification

While Toyota is widely recognized for popularizing hybrid technology, its approach to plug-in hybrids has evolved slowly over decades. The company first attempted a PHEV with the Prius in 2012, but this was not considered a serious commercial effort at the time. It was not until 2023, with the introduction of the fifth-generation Prius, that Toyota demonstrated genuine commitment to the PHEV segment. Following this pivot, the brand expanded its lineup to include the C-HR and the updated Rav4, signaling a mature phase in their electrification roadmap.

Vehicle Dimensions and Weight Analysis

The physical footprint of the new Rav4 has expanded dramatically since its inception as a small hatchback crossover in the mid-1990s. The current model is longer, wider, and taller than the original five-door version, yet it sits lower to the ground. Weighing approximately 700kg more than the original design, the vehicle carries the equivalent mass of a large horse. This weight gain is attributed to the battery pack, electric motors, and additional safety equipment required for modern standards.

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Fuel Economy and Efficiency Data

Toyota claims a combined fuel economy of just 1.3 litres per 100km for the PHEV variant. During real-world testing where the battery was depleted, the vehicle averaged five litres per 100km when operating as a regular hybrid. These figures challenge non-plug-in hybrid rivals and address common criticisms regarding the efficiency of PHEVs once their battery power is exhausted. The use of a robust 2.5-litre engine helps maintain this efficiency even under heavy load.

Driving Dynamics and Market Positioning

The Rav4 PHEV prioritizes smoothness and comfort over sporty agility, offering a ride quality described as comparable to a favorite couch. While it can achieve a 0-100km/h time of 7.5 seconds, or under 6 seconds in the GR Sport version, the driving experience is defined by cruiser-like stability rather than dynamic excitement. The interior and exterior design elevate the vehicle above mainstream Toyota models, positioning it as an aspirational choice that competes with premium brands in terms of presence and finish.