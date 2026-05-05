Tracy Clifford Enjoys Prague Break as Other News Unfolds

Tracy Clifford is taking a break in Prague after leaving 2FM, alongside updates on Chloe Koyce, Troy Parrott, Fair City, Revolut, Elton John, and more.

Irish radio personality Tracy Clifford is currently enjoying a well-deserved break in Prague following her departure from 2FM . After a decade of hosting the mid-morning show, Clifford wrapped up her final broadcast a few weeks ago, leaving listeners saddened by her exit.

The show, which aired between 10am and 12pm, has been taken over by Demi Isaac Oviawe and Mikey O'Reilly, while Tracy's previous 12-3pm slot will see new faces. Clifford expressed immense gratitude to her listeners in a heartfelt farewell, acknowledging the decade-long connection forged through music, conversations, and shared experiences. She was visibly moved by the outpouring of support, including messages, flowers, gifts, and thoughtful gestures from fans both in Ireland and abroad.

She emphasized that the show's success was entirely due to the loyalty and engagement of her audience, recalling moments of connection with busy parents, dedicated listeners, and the wider community. Clifford highlighted the show's mission of uplifting spirits and providing a soundtrack to everyday life, expressing deep appreciation for the opportunity to have shared that experience with her listeners.

Beyond the radio waves, influencer Chloe Koyce has recently shared an update on her life, marking a year since she was unfortunately targeted in a stalking incident following a night out in Dublin. This serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and awareness. In the realm of sports, the family and girlfriend of Irish footballer Troy Parrott have voiced their support ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifying match against Czechia.

They shared personal anecdotes and expressed the anxieties that come with watching a loved one represent their country on the international stage, emphasizing the player's dedication and duty. Elsewhere, former Fair City actress Aoibhin Garrihy and her husband, John Burke, have welcomed their fourth daughter, expressing gratitude to the maternity team for their care.

On a more practical note, Marks and Spencer's Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set is receiving positive reviews from customers, who describe it as both 'pretty' and 'very comfortable,' available in four different colour options. Looking back at Irish sporting history, Jason McAteer, a key player in the 2002 World Cup, remains involved in football and has recently reconciled with Roy Keane after a long-standing feud.

McAteer's career has spanned numerous clubs, including Manchester City, Newcastle Utd, Aston Villa, and Stoke City, as well as representing Ireland. For fans of Irish soap opera, Fair City will not air its usual Friday episode on RTÉ One due to schedule adjustments, with the next installment scheduled for Sunday evening. In legal news, Revolut Bank UAB has been ordered to provide details of 304 subscribers and 10 resellers related to financial transactions.

The government has confirmed the extended end date for the Fuel Allowance, part of their ongoing fuel support package. Global music icon Elton John has revealed ongoing health concerns, specifically issues with his hips, following previous troubles with his knees, citing a family history of hip and knee replacements. The Irish national football team, known as the Boys in Green, are preparing to face Czechia in Prague, hoping to advance their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Finally, Volkswagen has issued a recall for nearly 100,000 electric vehicles across Europe due to potential fire risks related to modules in the high-voltage battery





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Tracy Clifford 2FM Prague Troy Parrott Fair City Revolut Elton John Volkswagen World Cup Ireland

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