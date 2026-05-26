Tracy Returns to RTÉ Gold After Leaving 2FM

Tracy, a popular presenter from 2FM, has left the station but is now back on the airwaves with a brand new show on RTÉ Gold. She is known for playing classic music and bringing a fresh vibe to the station.

Loyal listeners were outraged when Tracy left 2FM after ten years last month, but she is back on the airwaves later this week with a brand new show on RTÉ Gold.

The schedule shake-up meant Tracy was leaving 2FM, but not the airwaves for long - as she has landed a new show with a different RTÉ station. Announcing the news on Instagram, RTÉ Gold said: 'Really exciting news today.

' Daytime Gold with Tracy brings you 3 hours of the greatest music every weekday from 10am-1pm. Tracy's former 2FM colleagues were thrilled to hear the news. There's a new station and a new show coming very soon, well it's not a new station, but I will be back working on the station within the RTÉ family, she told the Irish Sun.

I'm known for playing classic music, so it will be classic big tunes with loads of different vibes and a few little oldies here and there. The popular presenter was left a 'blubbering mess' signing off from 2FM last month. Speaking on her last show, Tracy said: 'And here we are. I am so overwhelmed with the love from you listeners.

I honestly don't know what to do with it all. Oh, here we go. After 10 years of us getting to know each other, my dear listener, you've been so kind to me. It's been a joy.

Over the past couple of weeks, the messages from you guys from here and abroad, the flowers, the gifts, the cliffbanger jumpers, the merch, the mugs, the thoughtfulness has reduced me to a blubbering mess, as you can hear. This show is all down to you guys tuning in for over a decade and us connecting through the tunes, with the chats and the pop stars and the incredible Irish artists and beyond.

It's been busy moms and dads collecting their kids from school, bonding together, playing Panic. It's been you, DOB, Showbiz and me. So thank you. Without you, this show would be nothing.

Playing tunes for you and keeping the mood up has always been this show's mission.





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