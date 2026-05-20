Traffic light accident followed by suspended sentence for driver

A Dublin woman who was knocked down by a car driven through a red light has shared her devastating experiences after the car hit her, causing her to hit the windscreen and land on the side of the road. The driver, John Wrafter, who faced a charge of careless driving causing serious bodily harm, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with a driving ban of four years, to be suspended on conditional terms. The victim Winters, who has faced multiple fractures, broken pelvis, internal degloving, multiple fractures to her skull and eye socket, shared her story and the impact on her life and career.

A woman who was knocked down on a pedestrian crossing and left with devastating, life-changing injuries has spoken about the breaking of a traffic light , which shattered her world and the lives of her loved ones.

John Wrafter, who drove through a red light causing the accident, pleaded guilty to careless driving causing serious bodily harm and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, which was suspended on a number of conditions and a driving ban of four years was imposed. The victim, Winters, described the far-reaching consequences of her injuries, including physical and mental challenges, loss of independence and expertise, and the need for a crutch to walk.

Despite the long recovery, Winters expressed her determination to keep learning and accepting





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Traffic Light Accident Careless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Harm Suspended Sentence Dublin Woman John Wrafter Victim Winters Multiple Fractures Breaking Of A Traffic Light

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