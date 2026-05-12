Tragedy as feud between overnight criminals sees grenade attack on Dublin neighbourhood

The escalating feud between young criminals in north Dublin has escalated to the point of a grenade attack in a targeted attack. Locals across the Ballymun area say they felt the blast from several streets away.

Gardai fear lives could be lost in an escalating north Dublin feud that has now seen a grenade used in a targeted attack. Locals across the Ballymun area say they felt the blast from several streets away after the device was thrown at a property in the middle of Hampton Wood and blew shrapnel in several directions - shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

A pot hole near where the device was detonated was still visible the following day - as was significant damage to four properties along the street - and a wall across the road from them. Now sources say gardai have recovered shrapnel which confirms suspicions that the device used was a grenade.

The shocking incident is one of many in a feud between very young criminals which sources say dates back at least two years, escalating into the now-designated murder of local teenager Kevin Kelly last June. Kevin Kelly (23) was deliberately run over by a car on Balbutcher Lane in the early hours of June 28 - with gardai later designating the killing as a murder.

It is now believed that the young man's angered associates are engaged in a violent, vengeful feud with an opposing faction. This feud has involved firebomb attacks, shots fired, and numerous assault incidents over the past year. In recent months the gangs have also been openly taunting one another on social media - even threatening to carry out further attacks akin to the one that claimed Mr Kelly’s life.

Sources say there is also significant concern over the fact that those involved - although mostly in their teens - appear to have access to serious weaponry. This was on display in the early hours of Tuesday when the grenade smashed both downstairs and upstairs windows across the Hampton Wood area.

It also comes within weeks of a child firing a handgun into the air - after it was dropped by a criminal who was being pursued by gardai in the area at the time





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Grenade Attack Feud Between Criminals Access To Weaponry Ongoing Feud

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