Tragic Accident Claims Life of One-Year-Old in Co Tyrone Due to Household Hazard

A heartbreaking inquest reveals how a common drawstring gym bag led to the accidental death of a baby girl in Cookstown, serving as a stark warning to all parents.

The legal proceedings at Belfast Laganside Court have brought to light the devastating details surrounding the passing of Emilly Whinnery, a one-year-old girl from County Tyrone.

The inquest sought to determine the precise circumstances that led to the infant's death on March 9, 2025, at her residence on Burnvale Crescent in Cookstown. It was revealed during the hearing that the young girl met a tragic end after becoming entangled in a cord from a drawstring gym bag that had been positioned near her cot.

The court heard that the mother, Stacey, had placed Emilly to bed the previous evening in the room she shared with her older brother. On this particular night, her brother was staying with his father, leaving Emilly alone in the nursery. Throughout the night, Stacey periodically checked on her daughter, observing her lying in the cot.

However, because the room was equipped with blackout curtains and no night light was in use, the mother did not turn on the main lights, believing her daughter was resting peacefully. As the following morning progressed, Stacey attended to various household chores, remaining unconcerned as Emilly was typically a proficient sleeper who could remain quiet for extended periods. The absence of the usual morning noises led the mother to believe that the child was still deep in sleep.

This harrowing silence continued until approximately 11 am, when Stacey entered the room to wake her daughter. Upon arrival at the cot, she was met with a horrifying sight: the baby's lips had turned blue, and a drawstring cord from a gym bag was tightly wrapped around her neck. The bag had been placed over the corner of a bunk bed adjacent to the cot, and the length of the cord was sufficient to reach the floor.

Investigators noted that the bag was within easy reach of an infant. Although Emilly was only 15 months old and could not yet walk independently, she had reached the developmental stage where she could pull herself up and move along furniture, which likely allowed her to reach the cord. In a state of panic, Stacey found her daughter's body to be limp and immediately contacted her own mother before dialing emergency services.

The transcript of the 999 call captured the raw anguish of the mother, who repeatedly expressed her fear that her child had passed away. Emergency responders arrived quickly, and Emilly was transported to meet an air ambulance team for advanced life support. Despite the desperate efforts of the paramedics, the young girl was pronounced dead at 12:20 pm.

The pathologist, Dr. Turner, provided expert testimony during the inquest, explaining that the cause of death was ligature compression of the neck, which specifically impacted the jugular vein. Dr. Turner highlighted the fragility of an infant's neck, noting that very little pressure is required to cause unconsciousness. It was suggested that Emilly likely lost consciousness within seconds, meaning she may not have even realized she was in distress.

The post-mortem examination confirmed that there were no other injuries and that the child had been well-developed for her age. Coroner Toal officially ruled the death as a 'tragic accident'. In her closing remarks, the coroner emphasized that this incident should serve as a critical warning to all parents and caregivers.

While many are now acutely aware of the dangers posed by window blind cords, this case illustrates that other mundane household items, such as gym bags with long drawstrings, can pose an equally lethal threat. The hearing concluded with the coroner extending her deepest condolences to the grieving family





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Child Safety Accidental Death Co Tyrone Household Hazards Inquest

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