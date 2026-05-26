Tragic accident on Burrow Beach leaves family in 'gut-wrenching grief'

A 15-year-old girl drowned on Burrow Beach in north Dublin last weekend, leaving her family in 'gut-wrenching grief'. The group of teenagers had headed to the popular swim spot to celebrate finishing Transition Year and to mark the beginning of summer.

The family of a teenager who drowned last weekend have opened up about the gut-wrenching grief they've experienced since the tragedy took place on Burrow Beach in north Dublin .

The group of teenagers had headed to the popular swim spot to celebrate finishing Transition Year and to mark the beginning of summer. Abbie's aunt, Joanne, explained that the group entered the water around 6pm. After a few minutes, her pals looked around and noticed Abbie was missing. They had assumed she had gotten out of the water and was walking along the sand - unaware she had been sucked underwater and dragged by a riptide.

Some people in the area have said there have been a few accidents in the same spot. It's a notorious spot. Joanne also said it was incredibly frustrating that lifeguards are only on duty on the beach in June, July and August. A bunch of roses were left on Burrow Beach, Sutton in memory of a teenage girl who died off Burrow Beach.

The council putting a lifeguard up in June, July and August is like closing the door after the horse has bolted. God forgive me if you get into trouble in May, you're on your own. Joanne said Abbie was very quiet and soft but said she had a real big heart and was so easy-going. Her cousin Aoife Keogh added that Abbie was so young, it's sad, we're all cousins, we would hang out together at family gatherings.

There was a good few of her friends down there as well - just having a normal day down at the beach. It's just such a tragic accident. It's so heartbreaking. This is something you always read about happening to someone else.

You don't take it seriously until it hits your house. This can happen, and people need to be careful. Joanne said this was such a tragic and sudden event. Nobody is prepared for this, and that's the reason why we're doing the GoFundMe.

Not everybody will be able to donate, but if you can even share, that would help





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