Train‑minibus collision at Buggenhout crossing leaves many feared injured

A passenger train from Bruges struck a school minibus at a level crossing in Buggenhout on Tuesday morning, prompting a large emergency response and evacuation of about one hundred train passengers. The number of children on the bus is still unknown as investigators examine crossing safety and driver conduct. Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden expressed sympathy and pledged support for the victims.

Multiple casualties are feared after a serious collision between a passenger train and a minibus that was being used as a school transport vehicle. The accident took place at a level crossing on Stationsstraat in the municipality of Buggenhout in the Flemish Region of Belgium on the morning of Tuesday.

According to the first reports, the train had departed from Bruges and was travelling towards its next scheduled stop when it reached the crossing. The driver of the minibus attempted to cross the tracks at a point that was not equipped with automatic barriers, and the two vehicles collided with great force.

The impact caused extensive damage to the front of the train and to the side of the minibus, and the sound of the crash was heard by nearby residents who rushed to the scene. Emergency crews arrived within minutes, and a large-scale response was quickly organized. Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics from several nearby stations converged on the site, setting up a command post beside the tracks.

The train, which was carrying roughly one hundred passengers, was evacuated in an orderly manner. Passengers were guided onto a platform and transferred to a standby rescue train that had been dispatched from a nearby depot. The evacuation was completed without additional injuries, and most of the passengers were reported to be physically unharmed, although many were shaken by the experience. The condition of the occupants of the minibus remains unclear.

Initial statements from local authorities indicated that the vehicle was carrying a group of schoolchildren on a field trip, but the exact number of children present at the time of the crash has not yet been confirmed. Rescue personnel worked to extricate the occupants from the wrecked minibus, and several individuals were taken to the regional hospital for treatment of injuries ranging from minor cuts to more serious trauma.

The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the cause of the collision, and officials said that they will examine whether the crossing signals were functioning correctly, whether the driver of the minibus complied with traffic rules, and whether any technical failure contributed to the accident. Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden posted a statement on the social media platform X, expressing deep sympathy for the victims and praising the rapid response of the emergency services.

She wrote that the prosecutor's office would continue to follow the case closely and that the government was prepared to offer support to the families affected by the tragedy. The minister also highlighted the importance of reviewing safety measures at level crossings throughout the country in order to prevent similar incidents in the future. The community of Buggenbord, which is accustomed to a quiet rural lifestyle, was left stunned by the scale of the disaster.

Local schools suspended classes for the day out of respect for the victims, and a candlelight vigil was organized in the town square in the evening. Residents gathered to light candles and lay flowers, while a local choir sang songs of comfort. The incident has reignited a national debate about railway safety, particularly concerning the protection of schoolchildren who travel by road near railway lines.

Transport safety experts have called for an accelerated program to upgrade crossing infrastructure, install more barriers and warning lights, and improve driver education regarding railway crossings. As the investigation proceeds, authorities have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who has relevant information to come forward and cooperate with the police.

The situation remains fluid, and further details are expected to emerge as the forensic analysis of the crash site continues and as the health status of the injured children and adults is updated





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