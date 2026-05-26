Train Strikes School Bus at Buggenhout Crossing, Leaving Seven Children Injured

A train collided with a school minivan at a level crossing in Buggenhout, Belgium, involving nine occupants - a driver, an attendant and seven secondary‑school pupils. Emergency crews rescued the victims and the interior minister expressed condolences. The incident has sparked renewed calls for improved safety at railway crossings.

Emergency responders arrived at a level crossing in Buggenhout after a train collided with a minivan that was being used as a school transport vehicle.

The crash took place in the early afternoon, and witnesses described a scene of twisted metal and steam rising from the damaged train carriage. Nine occupants were known to be inside the minivan at the time of the impact: a driver, an adult attendant and seven pupils, most of whom were in secondary school.

The children were seated in the back of the vehicle when the train, travelling at speed, struck the crossing barrier that had been reported as closed according to surveillance footage released by local authorities. The footage, captured by nearby CCTV cameras, shows the gates lowering moments before the train arrived, suggesting that the barrier was functioning, yet the vehicle proceeded onto the tracks.

The exact cause of the driver's decision remains under investigation, with early reports indicating possible confusion about the barrier status or a misjudgment of the train's distance. The interior minister of Belgium, Bernard Quintin, expressed his sorrow on the social media platform X, stating that he had learned of the tragic event with great dismay and extending thoughts to the victims and their families. He wished strength to those injured and pledged that the authorities would provide all necessary support.

A spokesperson for the federal police, speaking to the newspaper Le Soir, confirmed the presence of several victims but declined to give further details about the condition of the injured parties. Emergency medical teams worked quickly to extract the passengers from the wreckage, employing hydraulic rescue tools to cut through the vehicle's frame. First‑aid responders administered lifesaving measures on site before transporting the wounded to nearby hospitals.

In the aftermath, local residents gathered near the crossing, expressing shock and offering assistance to the families affected. The incident has reignited a broader discussion about railway safety measures at level crossings across the country. Critics argue that additional warning systems, such as audible alarms and visual signals, could prevent similar tragedies, especially in areas where school transport frequently uses these routes.

Transportation officials have promised a thorough review of the crossing's safety protocols and have indicated that upgrades may be implemented if gaps are identified. The community awaits further updates as investigators continue to piece together the sequence of events that led to this heartbreaking accident, while the nation mourns the loss of young lives and hopes for a swift recovery for those injured





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Belgium Train Collision School Bus Level Crossing Safety Buggenhout

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