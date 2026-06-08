Transforming a Compact 1890s Portobello Cottage into a Stylish, Functional Home on a Budget

Interior designer Lana Dullaghan shares how a limited budget and the challenge of a small, historic Portobello cottage dating from 1890 were overcome by creating distinct zones, maximizing storage, and weaving in warm textures and personal Irish heritage details to craft a cosy, contemporary-vintage home for a returning client.

In this thoughtful renovation of a historic Portobello home from 1890, interior designer Lana Dullaghan faced the challenge of transforming a compact, previously extended cottage into a practical, stylish, and welcoming space for a returning client named Roy, all while working with a limited budget.

The original cottage had an extension that added a bathroom, utility room, and a bedroom above the open-plan living area, but the space was not fully finished or functional. There was a lack of good storage, no proper dining or sitting area, and the living and dining areas only had benches, making comfortable living difficult. The bathroom and utility room had bright red floors and dark blue walls, which did not create a warm atmosphere.

The client wanted a contemporary feel with vintage details, a cosy atmosphere, and a personal touch, planning to reuse artwork and sentimental items from his previous home and travels. The design solution involved creating three separate zones-kitchen, dining, and sitting-within the open-plan living area, using colour to ensure flow. A green ceiling above the dining area helps define the space while maintaining connection. During construction, the team discovered old benches hiding a support structure beneath them, complicating plans.

They had to redesign the sitting area, increase kitchen worktop height to fit appliances and maximize storage, raise the dining table and bench for balance, and add a hand-painted mural in the dining area for interest. Open shelves with LED lights were installed for sentimental ornaments, books, and the client's collection.

With only one bedroom, a sofa bed was included downstairs for guests, comfortable for everyday use, and a wall-fixed unit provided extra storage positioned above the support structure to avoid pushing it too far forward. The bedroom layout was changed to create more storage, and a gallery wall in the living area added character. Finishing touches were crucial: a warm colour and material palette of green, copper, bronze, and subtle blue brought the outdoors in.

Textures like brick effect added depth. Cushions, Irish wool throws, a velvet sofa, fabric roman blinds, and the gallery wall-celebrating Irish culture and history with Ogham language, Children of Lir, and a piece of Michael Collins-contributed to cosiness. Patterns, colours, and textures were connected throughout the house, creating a creative journey where an Irish traditional home meets artistry.

The gallery wall is a favourite detail, connecting the client's hometown of Cork with heritage artworks and personal pieces, creating a vibrant focal point that invites conversation. Storage solutions allowed decorative details to shine, making the space feel more spacious and clutter-free. This blend of art and practical design truly brings the home to life, making it both beautiful and liveable





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Interior Design Small Space Renovation Budget Decorating Historic Home Portobello Storage Solutions Cosy Home Vintage Contemporary Irish Heritage Gallery Wall

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