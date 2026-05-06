Transforming a Compartmentalised Space into a Seamless Scandinavian-Inspired Home

A ground floor renovation reimagines a dark, disjointed space into a harmonious, Scandinavian-inspired living area with open layouts, natural materials, and understated luxury.

A previously dark and disjointed ground floor space has been transformed into a harmonious, functional living area through a thoughtful renovation. Interior designer Chloé Lasserre explains that the original layout was highly compartmentalised, with the kitchen, dining, and living areas separated by walls and narrow transitions.

The kitchen itself felt cramped, with limited natural light and inefficient storage, while the overall ground floor lacked cohesion, functioning as isolated spaces rather than a unified environment. This setup did not support modern family living or entertaining, prompting the homeowners to seek a redesign that embraced Scandinavian principles—clean lines, natural materials, and understated luxury—while maintaining warmth and a family-friendly atmosphere. The goal was to create a seamless environment where cooking, dining, and relaxing could coexist effortlessly.

The renovation focused on rethinking the layout by removing key structural walls to open up the ground floor, creating a fluid connection between the kitchen, dining, and living areas. A central island was introduced as the anchor of the space, serving as both a functional workspace and an entertaining area. Select portions of walls were retained to maintain structural integrity while subtly zoning different areas.

Architectural details such as soft lime-wash arched openings were incorporated to enhance flow and softness, while bespoke joinery maximised storage and maintained a clean, uncluttered aesthetic. The design features light oak cabinetry, which introduces warmth and texture, paired with Calacatta Glow Quartz surfaces that add quiet luxury through their soft veining. Creamy whites and beige tones keep the space bright and serene, enhancing natural light throughout the day.

Subtle contrast is achieved through darker accents, such as smoked glass units and brushed brass details in the tap and sink, bringing a refined, jewellery-like quality to the space. Attention to detail further elevates the design, with features like a waterfall peninsula, integrated lighting, and concealed storage in handleless cabinets. The result is a space that feels calm, tactile, and deeply connected to nature, as described by Chloé.

The renovation not only improved functionality but also created a cohesive, inviting atmosphere that supports modern living





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Interior Design Scandinavian Style Home Renovation Open Floor Plan Natural Materials

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