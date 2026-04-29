Traveller awarded €15,000 after hearing slur at work

A sales assistant from the Traveller community received €15,000 in compensation after being subjected to harassment at Energy Centre Limited, where a consultant made a derogatory remark about Travellers during a staff meeting. The Workplace Relations Commission found the comment constituted harassment under the Employment Equality Act 1998.

A solar panel sales assistant, identified as a member of the Traveller community, has been awarded €15,000 in compensation following a case of harassment brought before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The harassment stemmed from a derogatory remark made by a consultant during a staff meeting at Energy Centre Limited, located in Duleek, County Meath. The consultant, while addressing the sales team, stated they were “not like a pack of k******s going door to door selling tarmac,” a comment widely understood as a deeply offensive slur against Travellers.

The company, Energy Centre Limited, did not contest the fact that the comment was made and accepted responsibility for the harassment experienced by the sales assistant, Kieran Reilly. While initially believing the remark came from a member of management, the company clarified that the individual was an external consultant hired to provide training to the sales force.

Mr. Reilly, who had only been employed by Energy Centre Limited for just over a month, earning a weekly salary of €900, resigned from his position following the incident. He testified before the WRC that he was a dedicated and successful employee, consistently exceeding his sales targets. He recounted an instance prior to the offensive comment where he was presented as a role model for other sales staff. The consultant’s remark, however, immediately undermined this positive recognition.

Mr. Reilly, represented by solicitor Andy Walsh of KOD Lyons Solicitors, explained that the comment was not merely offensive but also implied a general hostility towards Travellers who engage in door-to-door sales. He expressed profound disappointment and upset at encountering such prejudice within a professional setting, particularly given his pride in his professional accomplishments.

Following the meeting, Mr. Reilly received a text message from the consultant offering an apology, claiming no intention to cause offense and proposing a meeting to resolve the issue. While Mr. Reilly acknowledged the apology, he maintained that it did not diminish the harm caused by the harassment, which he felt had fundamentally violated his dignity and trust in the company.

He stated that the incident left him feeling unable to continue working at Energy Centre Limited and led to his immediate resignation. The company, represented by counsel Eoin Kidd BL, accepted vicarious liability for the consultant’s actions, acknowledging that the comments were “offensive, reckless and unacceptable. ” They expressed recognition of the hurt and offense caused to Mr. Reilly.

While arguing for a potentially lower compensation amount, the company emphasized that the comment was not directly aimed at Mr. Reilly and that a sincere apology had been issued. Furthermore, they highlighted their commitment to preventing future incidents through comprehensive staff training on equality and employment legislation, ensuring all employees and consultants understand their obligations.

WRC adjudication officer Brian Dolan ruled unequivocally that the use of the derogatory term was unwanted by Mr. Reilly and constituted harassment under the Employment Equality Act 1998, violating his dignity and creating a hostile environment. He acknowledged the company’s apology and commitment to training but stressed that these actions did not negate the severity of the offensive language used. Mr. Dolan understood Mr. Reilly’s perception of the company’s response as primarily focused on damage control.

He concluded that the harassment had a significant detrimental effect on Mr. Reilly, directly contributing to his decision to resign, and ordered Energy Centre Limited to pay €15,000 in compensation – equivalent to roughly four months’ salary. The WRC also mandated that the company implement dignity and respect training within two months





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