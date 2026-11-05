Trevor Lawrence Leads Jaguars Past Ravens in 33-10 Victory

Trevor Lawrence throws for 242 yards and a touchdown as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Baltimore Ravens 33-10, moving to 6-2 while Baltimore sinks to 4-5.

Trevor Lawrence delivered a masterclass performance on Thursday, guiding the Jacksonville Jaguars to a decisive 33-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The win improves Jacksonville's record to 6-2, solidifying their status as a formidable contender in the NFL playoffs while extending their recent winning streak to fourteen victories in their last sixteen regular-season games.

Jaguars Offense Dominates Early

Lawrence threw for 242 yards and one touchdown, orchestrating an efficient offense that capitalized on Baltimore's depleted defensive front. The Jaguars scored first on the opening drive when Bhayshul Tuten ran in a touchdown. Lawrence connected with rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher on a pivotal 52-yard pass to set up the score, demonstrating immediate offensive rhythm despite the dismal rainy conditions affecting visibility for both teams.

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Lawrence Connects With Parker Washington

In the second quarter, Lawrence expanded the lead with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington. He also hit tight end Brenton Strange for a crucial first down earlier in the drive. Chris Rodriguez Jr. added to the scoring output with a touchdown run from a direct snap, bringing the score to 33-3 before the second half concluded. Rodriguez's performance sealed the victory, showcasing the Jaguars' depth at the running back position.

Ravens Rely On Undrafted Rookie Joe Fagnano

Baltimore was forced into a desperate situation after losing both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley to injuries. The team handed their first NFL start to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who played through heavy strapping on his own injured ankle. Fagnano battled gamely under extreme pressure, but he lacked the support to stem the Jaguars' offensive surge, leaving the Ravens offense largely ineffective throughout the night.

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Stakeholder Positions On Playoff Hopes

Coach and quarterback Trevor Lawrence highlighted the team's unity following the win, stating that the group is all on the same page and thinking similarly. He emphasized that the collective hard work is now coming to life on the field. For Baltimore, the loss marks their fourth straight defeat, sinking their record to 4-5. The Ravens are now pinning slim playoff hopes on the expected arrival of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett this weekend.

Real-World Impact On NFL Standings

The victory allows the Jaguars to burnish their credentials as dark horses in the race for the NFL championship. Baltimore's offense struggled to protect Fagnano, despite star running back Derrick Henry taking multiple direct snaps in wildcat formation. Henry did move into seventh place in all-time NFL rushing yards, surpassing LaDainian Tomlinson, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit. Justice Hill sprinted for a 65-yard touchdown late in the game to restore some pride for the home crowd.

Rainy Night Impacts M&T Bank Stadium

The closing stages of the game played out in front of emptying stands at M&T Bank Stadium, reflecting the disappointment of the home fans. The Ravens' inability to generate consistent offensive pressure highlighted the depth issues currently plaguing the team. With the loss, Baltimore faces a difficult road ahead, relying on Brissett's return to stabilize their season and keep their postseason aspirations alive for any remaining opportunities.