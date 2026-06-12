Trial of Ming Ting Mancel: Family Collective Suicide in Iceland

Ming Ting Mancel faces murder charges in Reykjavik for the death of her daughter Catherine, part of a family suicide pact in a luxury hotel. The court heard details of the stabbings and the family's plan.

The trial of Ming Ting Mancel , a French woman with an address in Leopardstown, Dublin 18, has begun in Reykjavik, Iceland . She is charged with the murder of her daughter, Catherine Ming Ting Mancel , at the Reykjavik Edition hotel in June 2025.

The court heard on the first day that the deaths of Catherine and her father, Emeric Mancel, were part of an apparent collective suicide plan. Mancel initially confessed to the stabbings, calling herself a monster, but later claimed her husband carried them out. The verdict will be decided by a panel of three judges, with Mancel responding in French via an interpreter. The family had lived in Dublin for nearly 10 years before traveling to Iceland in early June 2025.

One week later, on June 14th, police were called to the hotel, where they found the bodies. According to Mancel, the family had gone out for sushi that evening and returned to listen to music and watch TV before initiating their deaths. She stated that her husband stabbed Catherine once as she sat in a chair in the bathroom, while Mancel held her daughter's hand.

The stabbing did not prove fatal, so after some hours of rest, Catherine asked her father to try again. He stabbed her a second time, and she later died. A phone cord was also believed to have been used to strangle her. Marks on Catherine's neck, arms, and legs suggested she may have tried to free herself, but Mancel denied this.

Mancel testified that her husband then stabbed her in the bathroom before stabbing himself and dying. She cleaned her daughter's face and called reception to report the incident. The court heard that Emeric Mancel suffered from renal insufficiency and was on dialysis, which affected his ability to work. He wanted to die before losing everything and while he could still make the decision.

The couple decided to take their own lives in Iceland, and they discussed the plan with Catherine in Dublin, giving her the choice to live or die with them. She chose to die. Mancel said the trigger was a letter from Emeric's sister accusing him of stealing from the family inheritance, which devastated him. He had a nervous breakdown and could not accept losing his autonomy.

The family wrote their wills in Dublin, brought them to Iceland, and mailed them to relatives after buying stamps at a postbox. They also bought souvenirs for Mancel's brother and sister. The trial continues





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Murder Trial Collective Suicide Iceland Family Tragedy Ming Ting Mancel

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