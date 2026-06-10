Trial of Three Accused in Murder of Postman Barry Daly Features Golf Club Evidence

A murder trial involving three young people, including Alex Deady and two juveniles, has heard testimony about them being seen with golf clubs on the night postman Barry Daly was killed in Doneraile, Cork.

The trial of three individuals accused of murdering postman Barry Daly has presented evidence regarding the presence of golf clubs on the night of the incident.

Alex Deady, aged 21, and two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, face charges for the death of Daly, a father of five, in Doneraile, County Cork, on October 12, 2025. During the proceedings, witness Seamus Hunter testified about his actions following a hurling match celebration at Eily's Bar. Hunter described a chaotic scene after closing time with multiple fights on the street.

He recounted seeing Deady and another young man carrying golf clubs and attempting to intervene, after which he was physically assaulted. Later, he observed the same individuals with golf clubs alongside a third person and heard one of the juveniles state, "We have to get rid of these.

" Hunter admitted under cross-examination that he had not seen the 16-year-old accused speak or act, and he also revealed that he had brought a baseball bat himself, intending to go to Daly's house to help because he suspected something was planned. Bar owner Oliver Sheehan corroborated parts of the timeline, confirming service ended at 12:30am and that he saw Deady with a golf club near the intersection of Convent Road and Main Street.

The legal pleas vary: Deady and the 17-year-old have admitted manslaughter but deny murder, while the 16-year-old denies both charges. The trial is ongoing.

Additional contextual news items from the same source include a Leinster rugby player avoiding a criminal conviction for assault, a highly challenging Leaving Certificate history exam and a difficult Junior Cycle French paper, a girl left non-verbal and wheelchair-bound after a Parnell Square stabbing, house fires during Belfast unrest displacing 27 people, DUP calls to close the border, eight women under private care by public-only consultants at the Rotunda being advised to switch doctors, and praise for Leinster and Ireland winger James Lowe's draw for spectators. The murder trial centers on the events of October 12, 2025, in Doneraile.

The victim, Barry Daly, suffered catastrophic injuries to his face and head. The prosecution is building its case around the movement and statements of the accused on that night, particularly the possession of golf clubs which may have been used as weapons. Witness testimony places Alex Deady at the scene with a golf club and suggests a coordinated action among the three defendants.

However, the defense for the juveniles is emphasizing the lack of direct evidence linking them to specific violent acts. The witness Hunter's credibility and his own armed intervention are being scrutinized. The trial continues with further evidence expected





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Murder Trial Barry Daly Alex Deady Golf Clubs Doneraile Postman Juveniles Evidence Manslaughter Ireland

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