Trial Opens for Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Three Children in Dublin Stabbing

Riad Bouchaker is on trial for attempting to murder three children and assaulting a care worker with a kitchen knife in Dublin. The prosecution says he made repeated stabbing movements, targeting the children's upper bodies. The incident sparked widespread attention.

The trial of a man accused of attempting to murder three children has begun at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, where the jury heard that he made repeated stabbing movements with a large kitchen knife.

Riad Bouchaker, 52, of no fixed address, faces eight charges including three counts of attempted murder and one count of assault causing serious harm to a care worker. The incident occurred on November 23, 2023, outside a school on Parnell Square East. The prosecution alleges that Bouchaker approached young children as they were being escorted from Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire to an afterschool program, produced a 36-centimeter knife, and began stabbing or attempting to stab them.

A member of the afterschool staff intervened and was herself stabbed before members of the public subdued and restrained Bouchaker. The court was told by prosecutor Karl Finnegan SC that the children suffered severe injuries. One child had life-threatening injuries, including a central chest wound and heart injury, and was found with no pulse and not breathing when ambulance technicians arrived. Another child sustained a significant head wound, while a third had a neck wound.

The jury will hear medical evidence and view CCTV footage of the attack. Finnegan emphasized that the case must be decided solely on the evidence presented in court, despite the extensive public attention and commentary the incident has attracted. During garda interviews, Bouchaker expressed that he did not mean to hurt anyone and claimed he was not in his right state of mind.

He had previously suffered a benign brain tumor requiring surgery in 2021 and later sustained a head injury during the public intervention, resulting in an acquired brain injury that affects his concentration. However, the prosecution maintains there is no suggestion he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the attack.

Finnegan argued that intent can be inferred from his actions: the use of a large knife, targeting of vulnerable children, repeated stabbing motions directed at the upper body, chest, neck, and head, and the need for public intervention to stop him. The trial continues before Judge Tony Hunt





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